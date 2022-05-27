SIU Baseball | Weber ties homerun record, Salukis advance at MVC tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – JT Weber tied a long-sought SIU program record Friday.

More importantly for him and the Salukis, it came as part of a win that kept their season alive.

Weber’s 36th career homer tied Robert Jones’ 36-year old record and served as an exclamation point to top-seeded SIU’s 8-2 victory over fifth-seeded Indiana State in an elimination game of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament.

It was a solid all-around win for the Salukis (41-15). Everyone in the lineup got a hit, while Noah Farmer (7-1) beat the Sycamores (26-22-1) for the third time in two years and Trey McDaniel earned his fifth save with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

But the storyline was Weber, who was working on a stretch of 31 straight at-bats without a long ball when he ripped Connor Fenlong’s first pitch over the right field wall in the top of the sixth. It was Weber’s 19th homer of the year.

Most importantly, it placed him alongside Jones in the record book. For now.

“It’s good any time you can hit the ball hard and (tie) a record at the same time,” the Massac County product said. “Records aside, we’re just trying to win ball games at this point.”

Which is why Weber and coach Lance Rhodes had an inkling that Friday would be their day, even after a first inning that saw Weber line into a 4-3 double play and Kaeber Rog strike out after a 14-pitch at-bat.

Some might have looked at the inning’s outcome and wondered if SIU was in for another frustrating day after Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to Missouri State. Rhodes viewed it through the process lens and figured things were going to be all right.

“You might not get anything out of it in that particular inning, but maybe that inning wears on the pitcher,” he said. “Maybe it caught up with him in the third and fourth.”

Indeed, Luke Patzner (3-4) ran into trouble on his second pass through the order. Weber laced an RBI double to the left field corner for the game’s first run, followed by Kaeber Rog’s run-scoring groundout. Two batters later, Pier-Olivier Boucher sliced a two-out RBI double to left for a 3-0 lead.

Indiana State pulled within 3-2 on Seth Gergely’s two-out, bases-loaded double to the left field corner. But Rog’s relay throw from short erased Keegan Watson at the plate to keep the Sycamores from tying the score.

Hagedorn shifted momentum to the Salukis for good in the fourth. Patzner made an 0-2 mistake over the plate’s middle and Hagedorn blasted it over the wall in right-center with Grey Epps aboard for his eighth homer.

“We know if we play our game,” Hagedorn said, “we’re going to play really well.”

Epps made it 6-2 in the fifth by beating out a fielder’s choice grounder to score Rog. Epps was originally called out for what would have been an inning-ending double play, but a replay review reversed the call.

After slugging his record-equaling homer in the sixth, Weber rounded out the scoring in the eighth by punching a two-out RBI single up the middle.

Aside from the third, Farmer successfully pitched around traffic for most of his 5 2/3 innings. He scattered eight hits and walked three with three strikeouts, but kept the meaningful damage to Gergely’s third inning hit.

McDaniel inherited a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the sixth and used one pitch to retire Jordan Schaffer on a fly ball to right. From there, McDaniel breezed through the last three innings for his 33rd career save.

Simply put, it was the response that Rhodes expected after Wednesday’s defeat.

“All year, we’ve bounced back from losses and played like this the next day,” he said. “I like the way our guys compete. We didn’t have nerves or anything like that. We didn’t tighten up or play tense.”

DAWG BITES

SIU upped its record to 29-2 in games where it scores first ... The result allowed the Salukis to avenge two MVC tourney losses to Indiana State last May in Carbondale that kept them from earning a potential NCAA at-large berth. … SIU will play at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game, depending on the result of the Missouri State-Bradley game. A Braves victory would match them with the Salukis in the later time slot, while a Bears triumph would put SIU in the early game against the loser of Friday night’s late game between Dallas Baptist and Evansville.

