Softball | Canadian Wild announce 2021 schedule

Marion — The Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. The Wild, made up entirely of softball players from the Canadian Women’s National Team, will be training and competing in Marion in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games that will be played from July 21-27.

The Wild will play a 16-game schedule at Rent One Park from Friday, May 28, through Saturday, June 19, including Saturday doubleheaders on May 29, June 5 and June 19. All games and times are subject to change.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Rent One Park — our home away from home,” said Softball Canada CEO Hugh Mitchener. “The support of the Miners organization and the local community means so much to our team as we begin the final countdown to our July 21st opening game in Japan.”

“We are very excited about returning to Marion, and playing in a world-class venue in front of great fans,” Softball Canada head coach Mark Smith added. “We had a great experience in 2019, and being there made us better.”

Tickets for all Wild home games at Rent One Park will be $8, and will go on sale on Tuesday, April 20. Group tickets will be $6 per seat, a discount of 25% off the single-game price. The Wild will not be offering season passes this year.