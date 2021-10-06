Southern Illinois Miners team folds; owners Jayne and John Simmons retire

In news that came as a surprise to many fans, the Miners folded Wednesday after 14 years.

Owners Jayne and John Simmons announced that they have opted for retirement, citing a desire to spend more time with children and grandchildren.

The franchise enjoyed 13 winning seasons during its existence, including a 54-42 record this year that featured a club-record 13 shutouts.

Southern Illinois won its only Frontier League championship in 2012 and was named the league’s Organization of the Year following the 2007, 2009 and 2010 seasons.

The Miners finished with a 770-571 record, all under manager Mike Pinto. He became the league's all-time winningest manager in 2018 with his 626th career win.

Attendance dwindled steadily the last four years and wasn’t helped by the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the league canceling the 2020 season.

The Miners drew a whopping 259,392 fans in their first year at Rent One Park, an average of more than 5,000 fans per game, but fell all the way to 11th in the 14-team league this year. Their average crowd was just 1,502.

