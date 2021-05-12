Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Ball clubs benefiting from year off

There’s been a common theme this year in high school baseball and softball.
You have your schools that are rebuilding, or retooling, whichever one you prefer — and then schools that were literally built to withstand a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Take the Harrisburg baseball team for example. Off to a 13-0 start and a 2-0 record in the SIRR Ohio, the team that coach Jay Thompson has built around him is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the state for a reason.
Not that it should come as a shock. Thompson seems to have no problem replenishing his roster with talented players on a yearly basis. Put the longtime coach through an ice age and I’d put my chips on Harrisburg coming out winners as long as Thompson mans the third base foul line.
Harrisburg possesses a stacked lineup of upperclassmen. Future college athletes like Noah Boon and Javie Beal have been well-documented through their senior seasons, and even though the Bulldogs would have likely made a run at a state title last year, you can look at the underclassmen on Thompson’s 2019 roster and make a case that he runs a better minor league program than some MLB teams.
I have sat in bleachers with fans of teams that have fallen to Harrisburg this season. I’ve also heard some pretty good one-liners.
“They (Harrisburg) look like a team of grown men.”
Thompson says his players work hard in the weight room.
“The umpires won’t give us any calls behind the plate; (Harrisburg) has been so good for so long that the umpires are scared of them.”
Another anonymous quote that made me laugh, but not quite as funny as this one.
“They’ve got to be cheating like the Houston Astros.”
Thompson only laughed when I brought that one to his attention. His response: “Oh yeah, we’re definitely banging on trash cans.”
Staying in the conference; Murphysboro softball is off to a 7-1 record and 3-0 in the SIRR Ohio. The Lady Red Devils only loss came against Marion in a 12-2 short game on May 5. The Lady Wildcats (11-0, 5-0) have been unbelievable in the South Seven conference this season and I look forward to covering them.
Murphysboro softball is another team that was built for a year off. And a lot of credit goes towards the kids that play travel ball, much-like junior Shelby Cook who launched her 14th career home run against Harrisburg on Monday to tie the MHS school record.
Cook hit 11 long balls as a freshman, took a year off, and is now picking up right where she left off. What’s scarier is that she hits leadoff for the Lady Red Devils with even more power behind her.
Senior Karlye Happold and junior Tabytha Young also homered against Harrisburg, and it wasn’t like the wind was blowing out 15 MPH, these were cracks off the bat you could tell would clear the fence.
Rolling out a powerful lineup each game makes life easier on Murphysboro coach Kim Brown. It’s been an impressive turnaround for her program after finishing 0-25 in 2017 and then 10-20 the following year.
Brown’s 2019 team then completed a 23-12 season before the pandemic. Now, Brown has her players clicking on all cylinders this year — proving it takes a little bit of time to get the ball of success rolling.
Every school is playing under different circumstances in 2021. We’ll look back on this season next year and notice programs like Carbondale baseball succeeding with the underclassmen earning playing time this year.
