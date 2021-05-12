Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Ball clubs benefiting from year off

Thompson says his players work hard in the weight room.

“The umpires won’t give us any calls behind the plate; (Harrisburg) has been so good for so long that the umpires are scared of them.”

Another anonymous quote that made me laugh, but not quite as funny as this one.

“They’ve got to be cheating like the Houston Astros.”

Thompson only laughed when I brought that one to his attention. His response: “Oh yeah, we’re definitely banging on trash cans.”

Staying in the conference; Murphysboro softball is off to a 7-1 record and 3-0 in the SIRR Ohio. The Lady Red Devils only loss came against Marion in a 12-2 short game on May 5. The Lady Wildcats (11-0, 5-0) have been unbelievable in the South Seven conference this season and I look forward to covering them.

Murphysboro softball is another team that was built for a year off. And a lot of credit goes towards the kids that play travel ball, much-like junior Shelby Cook who launched her 14th career home run against Harrisburg on Monday to tie the MHS school record.