Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Fixing the unwritten rules of baseball

If Major League Baseball wants to draw in a younger fanbase then it needs to ditch these “unwritten rules” of the game.
As I approach my 27th birthday, I’ve lost interest in sitting down to watch professional baseball games. It’s definitely changed from when I was a kid and would sit down with my father to watch our Chicago Cubs play.
But now that I’m out on my own and don’t pay for cable, the majority of MLB news I receive comes through Twitter. This week, a video clip of the Chicago White Sox leading the Minnesota Twins 15-4 scrolled past my eyes and I recognized it was a popular topic of conversation on this specific night.
A position player, Willians Astudillo, better recognized by his nickname “La Tortuga” was pitching in the ninth inning for Minnesota with Yermín Mercedes batting for the south side of Chicago. The White Sox led by 11 runs and all Astudillo needed was one more out, but Mercedes took his time to work a 3-0 count on pitches thrown so soft that it didn’t record on the velocity radar.
On Astudillo’s fourth pitch, Mercedes crushed a 485-foot home run to center field on a pitch that finally did register at 47.1 MPH.
Of course, people in the baseball world had a problem with this. The 28-year-old Mercedes broke the unwritten rule of not taking a pitch on a 3-0 count when his team was up by 11 runs late in the game. Even Chicago’s coach Tony La Russa came out and said he was upset with Mercedes for not honoring these outdated rules.
Immediately, I thought of the backlash Fernando Tatis Jr. received after the San Diego Padres shortstop hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with his team leading the Texas Rangers 10-3 in the eighth inning. When you rewatch that clip, Tatis had just surpassed Mike Trout, who is arguably the greatest player in baseball, for the league lead in home runs.
But as baseball does, it likes to keep the feelings of the pitcher in mind and tell superstar players not to swing because the pitcher is having a bad outing. Tatis, who broke out last season as a 21-year-old, was forced into apologizing because he wasn’t aware of the unwritten rules.
That’s pathetic, and the same can be said for La Russa selling out his own player.
These are full grown men that can handle their own emotions. I’ve never pitched a meaningful inning of baseball, but I’d assume MLB pitchers know there are good and bad outings.
Much like any other sport in the world; there are days where your opponent will get the better of you and an MLB pitcher's reaction shouldn’t be throwing a 100 MPH fastball at a batter just because they hit a 3-0 home run with a big lead.
When I went to baseball games as a kid, I wanted to see excitement and home runs provided that. If I put myself in the crowds that witnessed Tatis Jr. and Mercedes hitting those home runs, I would have cheered them on because no fan wants to see superstars taking pitches.
Especially the kids that dream of becoming those big leaguers one day. It’s not a good look on baseball when a 21-year-old Tatis Jr. has his excitement stripped from him after a grand slam because his teammates and coaches are explaining unwritten rules that nobody keeps up with.
If it’s a rule, then put that rule in ink and make it official. Baseball can’t grow with unwritten rules.
There are MLB players that have spoken out about not following these unwritten rules. And with that, I hope more fans listen and understand they’re out there to have fun. But also realize that these people are human and have families to provide for.
The MLB is a performance driven league and players play for contracts. I expect them to treat every plate appearance like it’s their last.
