Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Fixing the unwritten rules of baseball

Immediately, I thought of the backlash Fernando Tatis Jr. received after the San Diego Padres shortstop hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with his team leading the Texas Rangers 10-3 in the eighth inning. When you rewatch that clip, Tatis had just surpassed Mike Trout, who is arguably the greatest player in baseball, for the league lead in home runs.

But as baseball does, it likes to keep the feelings of the pitcher in mind and tell superstar players not to swing because the pitcher is having a bad outing. Tatis, who broke out last season as a 21-year-old, was forced into apologizing because he wasn’t aware of the unwritten rules.

That’s pathetic, and the same can be said for La Russa selling out his own player.

These are full grown men that can handle their own emotions. I’ve never pitched a meaningful inning of baseball, but I’d assume MLB pitchers know there are good and bad outings.

Much like any other sport in the world; there are days where your opponent will get the better of you and an MLB pitcher's reaction shouldn’t be throwing a 100 MPH fastball at a batter just because they hit a 3-0 home run with a big lead.