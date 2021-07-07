Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 'Pete Rose'-colored glasses at the ballpark

A lot of it comes down to who you’re watching the games with. Before the pandemic, my father and I would try to catch at least one game a year. Since we both missed out on last season, we decided to hit up a Triple-A game in Charlotte that Friday with my cousin that I had only seen once in the past 15 years.

Us sports nerds had plenty to talk about with the Charlotte skyline backdropping Truist Field. You catch up on life at the ballpark, complain about $14 beers at the ballpark and talk about sitting in the perfect drop zone for foul balls — only to not have a single one ricochet off your hands all night.

All the while, you’re sitting among thousands of strangers that you treat like lifelong friends for three hours and beyond. Together, everyone joins to sing the same lyrics in the seventh inning, watches the sunset and enjoys a nice dinner under the stars. What happens next is a player hits a clutch home run and everyone is hugging and high fiving.

Pretty romantic, right? And don’t forget about the kiss cam that normally catches at least one awkward couple.

If you’ve been to a baseball game or any live sporting event then you know the memories are special. I always smile when I see different generations of the same family together at the ballpark — there’s a lot of history being shared there.