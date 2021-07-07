Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 'Pete Rose'-colored glasses at the ballpark

Last Thursday marked my first Major League Baseball game in almost two years.
Two months ago I caught a lunchtime flick at the theatre — what is this feeling?
Somewhere in the distance I hear Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’ yelling, “OUR FREEDOM.” A fitting segue into celebrating our independence on the Fourth of July where watching fireworks and highlights of Joey Chestnut inhaling 76 hotdogs made everything feel right in the world again.
I experienced a similar feeling watching the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ballpark just three days prior. My father and I sat down at the third base line where we witnessed Pete Rose’s bronze statue, a 45-minute rain delay and a walk-off single in the ninth.
It reminded me of why I admire baseball so much. I went in assuming All-Star bats like Fernando Tatis Jr, Nicholas Castellanos and Jesse Winker would do most of the damage from the plate, but instead the game came down to lesser known names.
Lesson of the day: Never assume.
But I’m not here to talk about the Reds or the Padres and I’m definitely not here to talk about my Chicago Cubs losing 10 games in a row. I’m here to discuss how beautiful the game of baseball is when you’re at the ballpark.
It’s a difficult feeling to describe but there’s something romantic about sitting in a sea of people with nothing in common other than loving baseball. And I would argue most people can still have a good time at the ballpark without loving baseball.
A lot of it comes down to who you’re watching the games with. Before the pandemic, my father and I would try to catch at least one game a year. Since we both missed out on last season, we decided to hit up a Triple-A game in Charlotte that Friday with my cousin that I had only seen once in the past 15 years.
Us sports nerds had plenty to talk about with the Charlotte skyline backdropping Truist Field. You catch up on life at the ballpark, complain about $14 beers at the ballpark and talk about sitting in the perfect drop zone for foul balls — only to not have a single one ricochet off your hands all night.
All the while, you’re sitting among thousands of strangers that you treat like lifelong friends for three hours and beyond. Together, everyone joins to sing the same lyrics in the seventh inning, watches the sunset and enjoys a nice dinner under the stars. What happens next is a player hits a clutch home run and everyone is hugging and high fiving.
Pretty romantic, right? And don’t forget about the kiss cam that normally catches at least one awkward couple.
If you’ve been to a baseball game or any live sporting event then you know the memories are special. I always smile when I see different generations of the same family together at the ballpark — there’s a lot of history being shared there.
But what I love about going to the ballpark the most is that nobody cares what you did before or after the game. All that matters is what happens within those walls over the next few hours.
It’s the perfect place to escape from all of the outside noise and appreciate the people you’re sitting next to.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.