Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Remembering Bobby Abreu in the 2005 Home Run Derby

What was the first MLB Home Run Derby you remember watching?

Mine is a foggy memory, but it honestly could have just been a rerun of the 2005 Home Run Derby I was watching in the guest room of my grandparents house when I was 11.

It was Bobby Abreu of the Philadelphia Phillies who won it that year with a then-record 41 home runs at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. He had set the record in the first round with 24 dingers, and all I could do was watch in awe.

Many people not in the baseball world probably haven’t heard of Bobby Abreu. Nobody would blame you. The Venezuelan outfielder played for six MLB teams during his 18-year baseball career and made two All-Star teams — in 2004 and 2005.

I remember staying up late to watch Abreu crush a baseball that landed 517 feet in the derby. It was the third longest homer ever recorded in the Home Run Derby up to that point and ESPN estimated his 41 long balls travelled 17,565 feet.

Abreu even broke his bat on a swing that cleared the Tigers' centerfield wall. That was tough, especially for a toothpick-armed kid like myself because there was a realization I would never hit a baseball that far.