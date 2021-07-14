Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Remembering Bobby Abreu in the 2005 Home Run Derby

What was the first MLB Home Run Derby you remember watching?
Mine is a foggy memory, but it honestly could have just been a rerun of the 2005 Home Run Derby I was watching in the guest room of my grandparents house when I was 11.
It was Bobby Abreu of the Philadelphia Phillies who won it that year with a then-record 41 home runs at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. He had set the record in the first round with 24 dingers, and all I could do was watch in awe.
Many people not in the baseball world probably haven’t heard of Bobby Abreu. Nobody would blame you. The Venezuelan outfielder played for six MLB teams during his 18-year baseball career and made two All-Star teams — in 2004 and 2005.
I remember staying up late to watch Abreu crush a baseball that landed 517 feet in the derby. It was the third longest homer ever recorded in the Home Run Derby up to that point and ESPN estimated his 41 long balls travelled 17,565 feet.
Abreu even broke his bat on a swing that cleared the Tigers' centerfield wall. That was tough, especially for a toothpick-armed kid like myself because there was a realization I would never hit a baseball that far.
But that memory has always stuck with me for some reason. I remember staying up way past my bedtime, probably chugging Coca-Colas from my grandmother’s fridge and watching the greatest sport for All-Star events — sorry NBA and NFL.
As a kid, I had a real tough time listening if it meant I didn’t get my way. I’m sure many readers can relate. But, had I listened to my parents back then, I wouldn’t have this memory I’m now putting into words.
Baseball is the earliest memory of sports I have from my childhood. I even used to turn on my PlayStation 2 and log countless hours of MLB The Show games. Most likely drafting one of my favorite players of all-time, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.
I admittedly didn’t watch the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but I did see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. obliterate a home run on Twitter. Broadcast announcer, Joe Buck, mentioned a stat that measures how many ballparks a home run would exit and Guerrero’s mammoth swing off Corbin Burnes checked all the boxes.
It was cool seeing a picture floating around on Twitter of Vlad Sr. during his playing days standing next to a toddler-sized Vlad Jr. Helps you realize how fast time flies and what it means to have a role model in your life.
Oftentimes, sports like baseball are bigger than the sport itself.
“A global game,” is what the official MLB Twitter account called it. That tagline offered itself once Shohei Ohtani (Japan) of the Los Angeles Angels earned the pitching win, Liam Hendriks (Australia) of the Chicago White Sox picked up the save, and Guerrero Jr. (Canada, Dominican Republic) of the Toronto Blue Jays took home the MVP Award for the American League.
While I miss the nostalgic feel of watching baseball as a kid, I do believe it’s important for all nationalities — especially for kids — to have representation and role models at all levels of sports.
Abreu was never a player whose jersey I owned, but I am appreciative of him giving me an early sports memory I still cherish.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.