Sports Column | Braden Fogal: We talkin' 'bout practice

One of the most intriguing aspects of high school baseball and softball this season has been listening to coaches discuss the lack of practice time with their student-athletes.
It seems that pushing the IHSA to allow all sports in the COVID-19 school year has had its ups and downs. The higher moments being that kids are able to compete in a safe environment and play the sports they love with their friends.
The so-called “down” moments would be the lack of practice time to allow a large number of games to be played in such a short window.
Take the Nashville baseball team for example; coach Chad Malawy’s team has been playing a schedule constructed to fit 34 games in 37 days. While the Hornets currently lead the SIRR Mississippi standings at 10-0, Malawy’s squad didn’t hold its first practice until last Tuesday.
Meaning the Hornets had already played 19 games this season before running Pitchers Fielding Practice (PFP’s) and scenarios for pickoff moves. The goal for Malawy before baseball season started was to allow his son, Cole Malawy, and the rest of the Nashville football team a chance to finish their season with a 5-0 conference record on April 23 before taking the diamond.
Nashville defeated Du Quoin on Monday and will have its second practice of the season on Tuesday before hosting Woodlawn on Wednesday. Then the Hornets have two games on Thursday, two games on Friday and one game on Saturday.
That’s the price being paid to play baseball this year but it’s clearly not going to upset the kids.
If anything it’s impacting the coaches more considering Southern Illinois has tremendous coaches who understand what it takes to win. Take Carbondale softball coach Kim Wheeler for example; the Lady Terriers field a lineup of players that entered the season with little to no experience of playing together.
Even still, Carbondale sits at a 7-7 record and 4-4 in the South Seven Conference despite hitting a rough patch in early May when Wheeler’s club dropped five-straight games. Terriers fans then caught a glimpse of what the team is capable of with victories over Meridian (15-0), Centralia (11-3), Chester (13-3) and Centralia again (5-3) in a four day window.
Thus proving that there’s no right or wrong way to coach during this pandemic year. It’s really a fire sale of teams that were either built to withstand having a year off (travel ball certainly helps) or those teams still learning each other’s names and skill sets as the season progresses with limited practices.
I think this year as a whole is going to change the perspectives of many coaches and players. The coaches that have been doing the job for a while might be learning more effective strategies for practices next season.
The average high school athlete looks forward to games more often than practices. Conditioning drills play a key factor in that, but not practicing is also stripping student-athletes of memories they would have created with their teammates.
Without those memories on the practice field, I’d think games are even more meaningful to the kids. The same can be said for coaches because it’s important not to forget that back in January nobody knew if high school sports would even be played in Illinois.
Fast forward five months later, and I’d say we’re doing pretty well. Well enough to quote the great Allen Iverson — it does feel good that “we talkin’ ‘bout practice.”
