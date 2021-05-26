Sports Column | Braden Fogal: We talkin' 'bout practice

That’s the price being paid to play baseball this year but it’s clearly not going to upset the kids.

If anything it’s impacting the coaches more considering Southern Illinois has tremendous coaches who understand what it takes to win. Take Carbondale softball coach Kim Wheeler for example; the Lady Terriers field a lineup of players that entered the season with little to no experience of playing together.

Even still, Carbondale sits at a 7-7 record and 4-4 in the South Seven Conference despite hitting a rough patch in early May when Wheeler’s club dropped five-straight games. Terriers fans then caught a glimpse of what the team is capable of with victories over Meridian (15-0), Centralia (11-3), Chester (13-3) and Centralia again (5-3) in a four day window.

Thus proving that there’s no right or wrong way to coach during this pandemic year. It’s really a fire sale of teams that were either built to withstand having a year off (travel ball certainly helps) or those teams still learning each other’s names and skill sets as the season progresses with limited practices.

I think this year as a whole is going to change the perspectives of many coaches and players. The coaches that have been doing the job for a while might be learning more effective strategies for practices next season.