The Thrillbillies are a .500 team on the field but are batting higher than every team but Clinton when it comes to Prospect League attendance.

Through 15 home dates – they were rained out of two over the weekend – the team is averaging 2,233 per game. If rain hadn’t interfered with last Friday and Saturday night’s games, there’s a decent chance they would lead the league in average fans per game.

Whether it’s because this is a new product or because the folks running the franchise might have found the right groups to market to, only time will tell. And the fact there are actually traffic jams after games at the ballpark for the first time in a few years says something, too.

But like any new enterprise, there have been a couple of glitches. For instance, the way the team handled last Friday night’s rainout and Monday night’s news that a pyrotechnician wouldn’t be around to oversee a postgame fireworks display.

Not telling fans right away of a postponement or, in Monday night’s situation, the fact that the fireworks show wouldn’t take place was simply poor form. They should have been more transparent with the fans.

Look, I get why they delayed the announcements, particularly on Friday night. They probably dropped a good amount of ticket sales for that game. The crowd was going to be big and they were already spending good money on concessions and souvenirs.

That’s why they should have announced the game was postponed as soon as they decided. Keeping fans around an extra 15 or 20 minutes in the name of selling a few more dogs, a couple of more brews or one of those $99.99 jerseys before you bang the game simply cries of greed.

Which reminds me: Have you looked at the prices for their team store online? Nothing cheaper than $29. I’ll give the club credit for charging just $8 for seats and $5 for the lawn behind third base but some of the concession prices and souvenir sales are downright terrible.

Years ago, I talked with an old general manager in Bluefield named George Fanning who was famous for low prices and steady attendance in a town where there wasn’t much to do. His philosophy was that in a place where you didn’t have a lot of disposable income, you might as well make it affordable so that fans might come back.

Now that might not ring as true about 35 years later. Again, the attendance figures in Marion say the club is doing good work getting fans through the gates. But I’m going to say that fans don’t need to grab $99.99 out of their wallet for a jersey, either.

Oh, but back to Monday. We were told in the press box during the eighth inning that they wouldn’t shoot off fireworks. The team did hastily arrange a postgame concert, which was fine, but the announcement of no fireworks after the game led to two things.

Scattered boos and a dash out the gates to head for the postgame traffic jam.

I get it was a no-win situation for the front office. But stringing fans along and then telling them no fireworks after you knew there were no fireworks probably wasn’t the most effective form of damage control.

Those things aside, I have to admit the product has been better than I thought it would be. Game ops have been reasonably creative with between-innings stuff. And it’s good to see the ballpark get used for baseball games again.

It will be better when the organization opts for more transparency with their fans instead of asking for their wallets one more time.