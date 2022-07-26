Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: A great weekend at the ballpark goes a long way

While writing about sports has been the fulfillment of a lifelong goal and hands down the best job I’ve ever had, it has had one side effect that I didn’t think about – it’s turned watching sports into work and while that sounds like a good problem to have, it means I don’t watch a lot of sports unrelated to my job anymore.

This past weekend I changed that. I was out of town, in Atlanta, watching the Braves host the Los Angeles Angels and not only did it revitalize my love for sports, it also made me realize why I fell in love with them to begin with.

I took the trip with my dad, who still watches his Louisville Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings (yes, he roots for two different NFL teams, and no, he won’t consider “picking one”) as well as keeping tabs on his fantasy football team with an elaborate and impressive setup in his basement. But he hasn’t kept up with MLB as much as I have in the years since I stopped playing baseball (he texted me trying to figure out who Julio Rodriguez was during the Home Run Derby last week).

So it was as if those traditional father/son roles at the ballpark were reversed, with my dad asking questions about some of the newer stats that had cropped up since he stopped watching some of the players on the field. Of course, he knew the stars like Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Shohei Ohtani (who delivered every bit of magic you’d want to see in three games) as well as players like Illinois’ own Reid Detmers who attended UofL and Atlanta’s Adam Duvall who actually went to high school with my sister. But some of the other names were new to him.

It was fun being the teacher of the game that he taught me so many years ago, but it was even more fun scanning the ballpark to see how many kids were experiencing the game in the way that I first came to love it. There’s something magical about being at a professional sporting event that you can’t really replicate anywhere else. I’ve seen the awe high school student athletes and college stars can inspire in the next generation and it’s definitely an incredible sight, but being in the same building as some of the most talented people in the world at something is different.

And yes, as a kid, it’s easy to become more enthralled by the miniature helmet of ice cream than the once-in-a-generation player that Ohtani is, but I never saw a kid in the park that didn’t, at some point, experience the magic that can make a fun day out with your parents into a lifelong passion – be it watching your favorite player hit a home run, or catching a ball from a guy you’d previously never heard of – a day at the ballpark can be magical.

It’s easy to be cynical about the world right now. I don’t know if it’s because social media has made information that much more accessible and the imperfections are always going to muddy up the good or if the constant stream of bad news over the last however long has just made joy few and far between. It’s even been hard to really love sports lately with scandal after scandal.

I’ve made it to Truist Park every year since it’s opened in 2017 except for 2020 when fans weren’t allowed in. Last year, it rained both days I was there with the second game getting canceled. It had been almost three years since I really had an enjoyable time at a big league game, but the three days I spent baking in the sun with my dad watching my Braves win two of three and a player unlike any we’ll ever see again reminded me why I wanted to become a sports writer. It reminded me why I could name every NFL team before I could read and why almost every home movie of me as a baby had some kind of sports toy involved.

It’s easy to be cynical these days, but a good day at the ballpark can go a long way to remind you what you love about life.