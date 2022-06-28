Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Freeman's homecoming brings back complicated emotions

Watching Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta this weekend brought to mind two of the more iconic baseball movie quotes – “There’s no crying in baseball,” from A League of Their Own and “How can you not be romantic about baseball,” from Moneyball.

It was a moment that made me realize why I love all sports, but especially baseball. But it’s also a moment that felt terribly wrong. It must’ve been how Cardinals fans felt the first time Albert Pujols returned to Busch Stadium wearing an Angels cap.

It was hard to choke back the tears as Freeman accepted his World Series ring. It was even harder to do as Freeman couldn’t and by the time he addressed the crowd, nobody in Braves Country could agree with Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan.

When it became clear that Freeman wouldn’t be returning to Atlanta this year, I wrote an, admittedly hard to follow, column about my feelings. I can admit that it was kind of all over the place because my feelings were (and still remain) very complicated.

Freeman has been better than Matt Olson this year, for sure, but I still think the move was the right baseball move. But, as evident by Freeman’s press conference beforehand (and his decision to fire his agent after the trip to Atlanta), it was a move nobody wanted to make.

Parting with a franchise icon is always hard, which I know I don’t need to tell you all. St. Louis fans were right to embrace the return of Albert Pujols to the lineup, even if he hasn’t been his legendary self in a long time. Cubs fans were right to bemoan the fire sale their team had at the trade deadline a year ago, even if it could set up a rebuild to future success. And Braves fans should feel anger about the situation that resulted in Freeman’s move out west, even if Olson is the better long-term option.

Months later and I’m not sure my thoughts are any more cogent. If anything, seeing Freeman’s pain in not wearing an Atlanta jersey anymore made it hurt even worse. Like I said way back when, fandom isn’t rational. It lives in the illogical and no matter how many times you try to rationalize it, you’ll always find yourself choking back the emotions when a beloved icon comes home with a face streaked with tears. All I can do is hope for a happy homecoming like St. Louis has right now because seeing Freeman wear anything but a Braves uniform in his final game would be a crime.

