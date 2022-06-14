Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Hatred has no place in America's game

As I’ve gotten older and my sports fandom has evolved, very rarely am I truly angry at anything in the wide world of sports.

Sure, I don’t like it when my team has a tough loss and I’ll be mad if it was on a particularly bad call, but that anger doesn’t usually last beyond a good night’s sleep. If my team makes a questionable signing or trade? Well, I’ve been proven wrong enough times now to hold my tongue.

But a week later and I still cannot get over what five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers did – or rather what they chose not to do.

If you missed the story, the Rays wore a special uniform for their LGBTQIA+ Pride Night event last Monday. Well, 21 of the Rays did, because Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson opted to wear the standard uniform instead.

While that act alone would have gotten my blood boiling in the moment, it was the statement that Adam gave after the fact to The Tampa Bay Times that has kept me upset a full seven days later.

“Ultimately, we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here,” he started. “But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle … that maybe we don’t want to encourage.”

There’s a lot of words I’d use to describe that contradictory statement, and a lot of them aren’t fit for print. Cardinals’ pitcher Jack Flaherty summed it up pretty well on Twitter, calling it an “absolute joke.”

But the best take on what those pitchers did came from Bryan Ruby, the first openly gay active professional baseball player.

“Discrimination and hate has a voice in baseball and you saw it in Tampa,” the 26-year-old told Insider.

Maybe voices like that of Adam and company are to blame for there being only one openly gay professional baseball player and why MLB is lagging behind other professional sports leagues in that capacity.

The thing that upsets me the most about that garbage statement is the simple hypocrisy of it. To open by saying you want everyone to feel welcome while defending your actions that would make people not feel welcome is bad enough, but to continue on to say you “don’t want to encourage” love between two people is disgraceful.

I was raised in a religious environment and went to a religious school and was never taught hate. Within my family and my friend circle, the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ is represented. Maybe that’s why I feel so strongly about this, or maybe it’s just because it’s common decency.

There’s never a shortage of stories of bigotry and discrimination in the world. Sadly, the world of sports is no different. But the reason I love sports as much as I do is because it should be able to bring everyone together. You sit at any ballpark in America and you’ll be next to someone who comes from a different background as you, who doesn’t believe the same things as you and who has had an incredibly different life than you. But in the three hours you were there at the game, you’ve got a common cause.

If only the rest of the world can become that.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

