Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Half a century of sports writing

It dawned on my sometime during the past week – this sports writer thing has been going on for 50 years now.

It doesn’t seem possible. But, you know what they say, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”

As a kid, the idea of being a sportswriter never dawned on me. Sure, I loved to read Jim Murray and Bob Burnes, but the notion of spending my life writing about football, baseball, basketball and a variety of other sports … it just never registered.

Besides, if I were playing shortstop for the Cardinals, when would I have time to write?

The reality of my limited athletic ability dawned on me sometime during my junior year in high school. A friend of mine was working on the school newspaper at the time. One night while watching an American Legion baseball game, he asked if I’d be interested in helping him cover sports for the Mater Dei Lance.

I tried it. It wasn’t as much fun as baseball, but it wasn’t awful either.

Then, two things happened that made me consider sports writing as a vocation.

First, my high school administered the Kuder Occupational Survey. My scores indicated I was best suited for a life in the newspaper business. Actually, that might not be completely accurate. The scores also showed I had little aptitude for anything else.

Honestly, though I remember this thought coming to mind, “If you can’t play baseball, getting paid to watch baseball is probably the next best thing.’

By the following semester, I was the co-sports editor of the Mater Dei Lance. One day Mike Nobis, Mater Dei’s athletic director at the time, called me aside. He asked if I’d be interested in doing Mater Dei sports reports for the Highland News-Leader.

The pay? A handsome $5 a week. That’s not even soda money by today’s standards. But, it was $5 a week more than I was making.

More important than the money was the byline.

I try not to be a prideful person, but the first time opening up the paper and seeing that byline … I was hooked. The sense of accomplishment was palpable. Unless you’ve worked at a newspaper, that feeling is probably inexplicable.

One of the first lessons I learned is, the excitement of seeing your name in print fades quickly. It’s a double-edged sword. Your name above a newspaper story opens you up to criticism from players, coaches and parents. That’s tough to absorb, but you don’t survive in this business without a thick skin, so, it’s an important lesson to learn early.

When you work at a newspaper the lessons keep coming.

In time you learn the unthinkable is true – going to games becomes a job. When I was 20, I couldn’t imagine ever not wanting to go to a baseball or basketball game. But, life intervenes. You get married, you have children, there are birthday parties and weddings you want to attend. And, sometimes, you just want a night off.

Yet, the games go on.

After a couple years, you get a better grasp on your job. You realize the real satisfaction of your work is not the praise you occasionally receive after writing a well-crafted story, rather it’s the realization that you’ve earned the respect and trust of your colleagues, coaches and players.

The first time a coach confides in you, makes it clear he or she trusts you with timely information that you need to sit on for a couple days, that’s when you know you’ve arrived. That’s when you’re happy you took that Kuder Occupational Survey seriously.

Now, 50 years later, it’s gratifying to know it’s still fun. That those late nights and constant weekends resulted in friendships that endured beyond coaching and playing days.

Looking ahead, the future of the newspaper industry is uncertain. I just hope the kid in high school today who realizes he or she can’t hit the heater has a similar opportunity.