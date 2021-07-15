Sports Column | Les Winkeler: MLB's shifting mindset on strikeouts

The Cardinals’ middle relievers throw the ball hard and they get bounced around like a pinball.

There are two major culprits to this lake of hitting — the obsession with launch angle and exit velocity, and, of course, sheer stupidity.

Somehow, over the last decade, the importance of batters striking the ball has been diminished. Strikeouts, which used to be considered a lost at bat, have lost that stigma. Baseball fans now worship at the altar of the home run.

A line drive out is celebrated as much as a four-hop dribbler that drives in the winning run.

Yes, hitting the ball hard is a good thing. But, there are times when putting the ball in play is vital. When the tying run is on second with no outs in the ninth, a ground ball to the right side and a sacrifice fly keep you alive. Three strikeouts on robust swings accomplish nothing.

Several former major league stars, notably Mike Schmidt, have taken to Twitter this summer to bash this all or nothing approach. Frankly, when Mike Schmidt talks about hitting, I think we should listen. Much of the Twitterverse, meaning those who have not starred at the major league level, think otherwise.

Then, there is the abject stupidity of not adjusting to the shift.