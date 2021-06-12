SPORTS: Florence topples Miners for 5th straight game

MARION – It’s not like the Miners are being consistently blown out by the Florence Y’Alls, because until Saturday night, all their meetings have been close.
But as a 6-1 loss at Rent One Park displayed, Southern Illinois is 0-5 against Florence for a reason.
Florence makes the most of its opportunities and doesn’t give away outs defensively, unlike the Miners, who in their current state have to play well nearly every night to win and don’t have enough margin for error to survive many mistakes or bad breaks.
Case in point: The top of the first, when new starter Trent Johnson gave up the runs that tagged him with a loss in what was otherwise a solid outing. With men at second and third with two outs, Harrison DiNicola chopped a pitch high off the turf that got into the sun.
First baseman Luke Mangieri lost the ball and then couldn’t corral the odd hop off the turf, leading to a rare two-run infield single that left Southern Illinois (5-10) chasing the game unsuccessfully.
After that, Johnson settled in and shut down Florence over his final four innings, allowing just a hit and a walk. In his 78-pitch outing, Johnson gave up four hits and two runs, fanning two and walking one.
“I liked the way he attacked the hitters and kept pounding the zone,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said of Johnson. “The ball kept coming out of his hand well. That was about all I liked about this game.”
The problem was that when Johnson left, the bullpen got involved. That’s been a hit-or-miss proposition for the Miners in the first 15 games, and it was definitely on the side of miss in this one.
Saul De La Cruz needed just nine pitches to give up a run, DiNicola nicking him for an RBI single in the sixth that made it 3-1. While Blake Stelzer relieved De La Cruz and cleaned up that mess, Mitchell Walters and Stevie Ledesma created a bigger spill in the seventh.
With the help of his throwing error to start the inning, Walters was tagged with three runs, just one of them earned. Ledesma relieved after Trevor Craport poked an RBI single to left and promptly let in two of Walters’ inherited runners, one of which scored on another run-producing hit by DiNicola.
Whether it was the frustration of watching another game slip away or perhaps a very high first strike called on Anthony Brocato in the bottom of the seventh, Pinto had clearly seen enough. Pinto kept arguing after getting two stop signs from plate umpire Trevor Klostermann until he was asked to exit, stage right.
At that point, Pinto mimicked Klostermann’s strike call, holding his hand roughly shoulder high to indicate where he thought the pitch crossed the plate. The crowd of 1,094 cheered as Pinto stormed away from the plate and to the dugout to gather his belongings for the long walk back to his office behind the right field wall.
“I didn’t like that first strike to Brocato,” Pinto said of the argument, “and I’ll leave it at that.”
Not that it gave Southern Illinois any kind of spark. Kevin Hahn (1-0) scattered six hits over eight innings, throwing only 84 pitches and mowing down the last seven hitters he faced. Hahn walked none, fanned four and ran up just one three-ball count.
The Miners’ only run came in the fourth on Ian Walters’ infield single that plated Mangieri from second. Mangieri collected three hits and Walters added two; the rest of the lineup combined to go 2 for 23.
While admitting a series of injuries and absences as the team waits for visa situations to be resolved with Bryant Flete and Arturo Nieto has left him a short hand, Pinto isn’t going to have much more patience with results like this one.
“I won’t watch this long,” he said.
Southern Illinois tries to salvage the series finale at 5:05 p.m. Sunday as Zac Westcott (2-0, 4.50) takes the mound against Edgar Martinez (2-0, 3.00).