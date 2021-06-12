SPORTS: Florence topples Miners for 5th straight game

The problem was that when Johnson left, the bullpen got involved. That’s been a hit-or-miss proposition for the Miners in the first 15 games, and it was definitely on the side of miss in this one.

Saul De La Cruz needed just nine pitches to give up a run, DiNicola nicking him for an RBI single in the sixth that made it 3-1. While Blake Stelzer relieved De La Cruz and cleaned up that mess, Mitchell Walters and Stevie Ledesma created a bigger spill in the seventh.

With the help of his throwing error to start the inning, Walters was tagged with three runs, just one of them earned. Ledesma relieved after Trevor Craport poked an RBI single to left and promptly let in two of Walters’ inherited runners, one of which scored on another run-producing hit by DiNicola.

Whether it was the frustration of watching another game slip away or perhaps a very high first strike called on Anthony Brocato in the bottom of the seventh, Pinto had clearly seen enough. Pinto kept arguing after getting two stop signs from plate umpire Trevor Klostermann until he was asked to exit, stage right.