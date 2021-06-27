SPORTS: Mang, Miners rally but lose to Otters

MARION – No matter how spirited the comeback was Sunday, the Miners’ 6-5 loss to West Division leader Evansville at Rent One Park will always be a loss and not a win.
But outfielder Jared Mang said the manner in which Southern Illinois nearly stole a series victory from the team with the Frontier League’s best record might continue to propel it in the right direction.
“You can build momentum in different ways,” he said. “Without a doubt, we can continue to go upward with this team. We’re improving and the young guys are getting better.”
That includes the 25-year old Mang, a one-time property of the Detroit Tigers’ farm system who stretched his hitting streak to 11 games by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a two-run single that initiated a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Mang, who tied a career high for most hits in a game, said his recent surge has been a matter of getting his bat to the ball.
“Definitely keeping my approach simple,” he said. “I’m not trying to do too much at the plate. I’m just trying to be quick to the ball and using the whole field. Getting everyday at-bats has helped, too.”
Mang, who upped his average to .313 after his latest big game, scored ahead of pinch-hitter Ryan Stacy on Yeltsin Gudino’s two-out, two-run single that skidded under the glove of shortstop Andrew Penner to cap the Miners’ big inning.
Southern Illinois nearly completed the comeback in the ninth. After John Cable and Carson Bartels collected singles with one out, Luke Mangieri lined a two-out single to center that scored Cable to slice the deficit to a run.
But Otters closer Logan Sawyer came up with one good pitch to Gianfranco Wawoe, a 2-2 fastball that tied up the Miners’ cleanup hitter. The resulting humpback liner to Penner stranded the potential tying and winning runs.
Tim Holdgrafer (3-1) carried a three-hit shutout into the seventh before Southern Illinois (14-15) finally cracked the code. Holdgrafer departed after 6 1/3 innings, yielding five hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts.
Not long after Holdgrafer left, so did manager Andy McCauley. Feeling that his pitchers were squeezed by plate umpire Andrew Oxford in the seventh, McCauley voiced his concerns after the third out and was asked to exit, stage left.
McCauley put on a demonstration for the crowd of 1,218, crouching behind the plate and catching imaginary strikes in an attempt to show up the plate umpire before finally gathering up his things and making the long walk to his team’s clubhouse behind the right-center field fence.
That meant neither team had its manager in the dugout for the last two innings. Miners skipper Mike Pinto didn’t work the game because of a family emergency. Hitting coach Tom Carcione ran the club in Pinto’s absence.
Evansville (21-8) took the lead in the second when Trent Johnson lost the strike zone, issuing three straight two-out walks and allowing an infield single to Josh Henderson. Christopher Pujols made it 3-0 in the fourth when he lined a two-run single to center.
Catcher Dakota Phillips ended Johnson’s day in the sixth by getting a fly ball up into the wind that blew out hard to left field for most of the game. That breeze turned a routine out into Phillips’ fifth homer of the year.
Johnson gave up six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings, fanning seven and allowing three walks in a 96-pitch effort. Reliever Stevie Ledesma permitted two runs in the seventh on J.R. Davis’ RBI single and a passed ball.
Southern Illinois starts a seven-game road trip Monday in a 6:45 p.m. start at Gateway. Zac Westcott (2-1, 5.55) gets the ball against a Grizzlie pitcher to be determined.