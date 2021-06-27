SPORTS: Mang, Miners rally but lose to Otters

MARION – No matter how spirited the comeback was Sunday, the Miners’ 6-5 loss to West Division leader Evansville at Rent One Park will always be a loss and not a win.

But outfielder Jared Mang said the manner in which Southern Illinois nearly stole a series victory from the team with the Frontier League’s best record might continue to propel it in the right direction.

“You can build momentum in different ways,” he said. “Without a doubt, we can continue to go upward with this team. We’re improving and the young guys are getting better.”

That includes the 25-year old Mang, a one-time property of the Detroit Tigers’ farm system who stretched his hitting streak to 11 games by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a two-run single that initiated a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Mang, who tied a career high for most hits in a game, said his recent surge has been a matter of getting his bat to the ball.

“Definitely keeping my approach simple,” he said. “I’m not trying to do too much at the plate. I’m just trying to be quick to the ball and using the whole field. Getting everyday at-bats has helped, too.”