SPORTS: Miners explode, beat Joliet, rain

MARION – There were two explosions on Sunday at Rent One Park.
One by the Miners in the sixth inning, followed by one by Mother Nature an inning later that wrapped up their 6-2 win over Joliet.
As reliever Joey Pulido finished his warmup pitches with men at the corners and one out in the seventh, a flash of lightning from pitch-black skies beyond left field was detected by the umpires. Seconds after they waved both teams off the field, a deluge of biblical proportions dropped multiple pockets of standing water on the field in less than 10 minutes.
The game was called after a 52-minute delay, enabling Southern Illinois to improve to 35-31 with their fourth win in five games. It moved within 6 ½ games of West Division leader Evansville, a 3-0 loser at Lake Erie, going into a three-game series at the Otters that starts Tuesday night.
Augie Voight got the win in his first Miners’ outing, pitching two shutout innings to cap 5 2/3 good frames out of the pen. Less than 24 hours after Zac Westcott went the distance Saturday night in an 8-3 victory, the bullpen was asked to carry the freight immediately.
Starter Kaleb Schmidt halted his warmup session in the bullpen after feeling queasy. Pinto and trainer Brad Brush came out to inquire about his health just before the scheduled 5:05 p.m. first pitch. Schmidt eventually declared himself well enough to start.
But Schmidt was clearly not himself. He threw a pitch over the head of leadoff man Scott Holzwasser and then plunked him on the next pitch. After retiring Dylan Hardy on a deep fly ball to center, Schmidt was hooked after just 10 pitches.
“Caleb was overheated really badly in the bullpen,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “Hence, the delay in the game. He didn’t look like he had any idea what was going on out there. I just wanted to get him off the field as fast as we could. I didn’t want to take a chance.”
Zach Lauzon relieved Schmidt and wild-pitched Holzwasser home. Lauzon did the same thing in the third after Holzwasser tripled to right-center with one out, but otherwise delivered 3 2/3 solid innings, allowing three hits and a run.
Voight scattered four hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, using a sinker to induce double play balls to end the fifth and sixth innings. Pinto hooked him after Dave Matthews’ single in the seventh, but weather quashed the Slammers’ final threat.
“They came up really big for us,” Pinto said of Lauzon and Voight. “Lauzon ate up some really important innings for us and Voight looked really good.”
It was another good offensive performance for the Miners, who in the last five games have scored 47 runs on a whopping 60 hits. They have compiled at least 11 hits in all five games.
The star on both sides of the ball was No. 9 batter Cody Erickson, getting a game behind the plate to give usual starter Arturo Nieto a rest. All Erickson did was go 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while also gunning down base-stealers to end the second and third.
Erickson’s first double, a smash to the fence in left-center that snapped a 1-1 tie in the second, cashed in Jared Mang’s two-bagger that scored Anthony Brocato with the tying run.
After Lauzon’s second wild pitch, the game stayed even until Southern Illinois kayoed lefthander Logan Lyle (0-3) with its sixth inning barrage. Ariel Sandoval belted a rulebook double to center and scored one out later on Mang’s single up the middle.
Jarrod Watkins’s hit-and-run single moved Mang to third and Carson Bartels delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. Erickson followed by doubling down the left field line, scoring Watkins from first. Luke Mangieri capped the inning with an RBI single to right.