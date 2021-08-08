SPORTS: Miners explode, beat Joliet, rain

But Schmidt was clearly not himself. He threw a pitch over the head of leadoff man Scott Holzwasser and then plunked him on the next pitch. After retiring Dylan Hardy on a deep fly ball to center, Schmidt was hooked after just 10 pitches.

“Caleb was overheated really badly in the bullpen,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “Hence, the delay in the game. He didn’t look like he had any idea what was going on out there. I just wanted to get him off the field as fast as we could. I didn’t want to take a chance.”

Zach Lauzon relieved Schmidt and wild-pitched Holzwasser home. Lauzon did the same thing in the third after Holzwasser tripled to right-center with one out, but otherwise delivered 3 2/3 solid innings, allowing three hits and a run.

Voight scattered four hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, using a sinker to induce double play balls to end the fifth and sixth innings. Pinto hooked him after Dave Matthews’ single in the seventh, but weather quashed the Slammers’ final threat.

“They came up really big for us,” Pinto said of Lauzon and Voight. “Lauzon ate up some really important innings for us and Voight looked really good.”