SPORTS: Miners rally to nip nemesis Florence

MARION – There was a mammoth home run and even more righteous bat flip by Luke Mangieri, an engagement after the fourth inning, a testy exchange of words that almost sparked a bench-clearing incident and a well-pitched game from both starters.
And to boot, there was a rare home win from the Miners.
A three-run seventh inning rally Sunday enabled Southern Illinois to topple early-season nemesis Florence 4-3 at Rent One Park, allowing it to salvage the finale of a weekend series and beat the Y’Alls for the first time in six tries.
“Comeback wins are always fun,” said Miners manager Mike Pinto.
Yeltsin Gudino supplied the winning hit by ripping a double to the left field fence that scored Marshall Rich. While Nolan Earley was cut down at the plate trying to add insurance, it didn’t matter because Southern Illinois’ bullpen came up big.
Kyle Hinton (1-3) relieved starter Zac Westcott with two outs in the top of the seventh and retired his only hitter on a flyout, getting credit for the win thanks to the Miners’ outburst. Joey Pulido sandwiched two strikeouts around a grounder in a 1-2-3 eighth and Ryan Miller tightroped his way through the ninth for his first save.
Florence (12-5) pushed the go-ahead runs to second and third with one out after a single, hit batter and wild pitch. But Miller blew a 94 mph fastball by Luis Pintor for the second out, then tied up hot-hitting Chad Sedio for a game-ending pop-up to shortstop Nick Neville, sealing the team’s third win in nine home contests.
“Sometimes, you have to fight through tough situations,” Pinto said. “Ryan had two guys on base and got a big strikeout, and then he made a good pitch to a hot hitter.”
Sedio reached base in his first four plate appearances, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and a walk. His first double gave Florence a 1-0 lead three batters into the game. His leadoff walk led to a 3-1 advantage in the third when he scored on Jordan Brower’s bouncer to first that Mangieri lost in the sun and was fortunate to glove for an out.
Later in the game, the breaks that went Florence’s way all weekend started going to Southern Illinois, particularly when it finally cracked the code against Edgar Martinez and reliever Karl Craigie (0-1).
Martinez had retired 11 straight hitters when Jared Mang rapped an infield single off his foot. Ryan Stacy lofted a fly ball to short left that Rodney Tennie broke back on, a mistake that led to an RBI double when the ball landed and bounced over Tennie’s head.
Craigie relieved Martinez and promptly coughed up the game-tying hit, a single off Rich’s fists into right field. Following a four-pitch walk to Earley, Gudino lashed a 1-1 pitch for just his sixth hit in 40 at-bats.
“He’s one of our guys who has been waiting on his visa,” Pinto said, referring to a delayed start to Gudino’s season, “so he had no spring training.”
Until the seventh, the only source of offense for the Miners (6-10) was Mangieri’s towering blast over the bullpens and both levels of signage in right in the bottom of the first. Mangieri’s fourth homer of the year also featured a bat flip that might have even drawn tears of admiration from Willson Contreras.
That’s not to say the game lacked excitement on and off the field. There was a proposal after Southern Illinois stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, followed two innings later by words between Tennie, Rich and Westcott.
Tennie, who crowds the plate and was plunked in his first two at-bats, stuck his leg out to get hit in the sixth. He was called back to the plate by umpire James Purnell, who also ruled the pitch a strike. Rich and Tennie exchanged pleasantries before and after that pitch, and Westcott added a verbal bouquet after getting Tennie to fly out to end the inning.
Most importantly, Westcott kept the Miners in contention by going 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with two walks and a strikeout despite not having his best command.
“His competitive level is on the far end of the scale,” Pinto said of Westcott. “He always seems to figure out a way to stay in the game late.”
And on this night, it enabled Southern Illinois to win one late.