SPORTS: Miners rally to nip nemesis Florence

Until the seventh, the only source of offense for the Miners (6-10) was Mangieri’s towering blast over the bullpens and both levels of signage in right in the bottom of the first. Mangieri’s fourth homer of the year also featured a bat flip that might have even drawn tears of admiration from Willson Contreras.

That’s not to say the game lacked excitement on and off the field. There was a proposal after Southern Illinois stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, followed two innings later by words between Tennie, Rich and Westcott.

Tennie, who crowds the plate and was plunked in his first two at-bats, stuck his leg out to get hit in the sixth. He was called back to the plate by umpire James Purnell, who also ruled the pitch a strike. Rich and Tennie exchanged pleasantries before and after that pitch, and Westcott added a verbal bouquet after getting Tennie to fly out to end the inning.

Most importantly, Westcott kept the Miners in contention by going 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with two walks and a strikeout despite not having his best command.

“His competitive level is on the far end of the scale,” Pinto said of Westcott. “He always seems to figure out a way to stay in the game late.”

And on this night, it enabled Southern Illinois to win one late.

