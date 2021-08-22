SPORTS: Nieto, Cunningham help Miners sweep homestand

When Jesse Remington (3-2) retired the Miners in order in the first, it marked the first time in 56 innings that they trailed at the end of a full inning, dating back to the end of a 4-1 loss at Joliet on Aug. 14. They wouldn’t trail at the end of the next inning.

Brocato lined a double to left-center, reached third on Ian Walters’ flyout and scored when Mang punched an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. After Carson Bartels drew a two-out walk, Pinto grabbed the dice and gave Nieto the hit privilege on 3-0.

Nieto turned the dice roll into a seven. His hard-hit drive to right-center carried well and banged off the back of the Southern Illinois bullpen about 385 feet away for a 4-1 lead.

“Sometimes, there’s certain guys in certain situations who are seeing the ball well,” said Pinto. “He’s been seeing the ball well this week. Sometimes you get lucky, and sometimes, it’s fouled off or they don’t even want it. But he crushed it.”