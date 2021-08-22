SPORTS: Nieto, Cunningham help Miners sweep homestand

MARION – Minutes after the series finale Sunday, Journey took a turn over the public address system at Rent One Park.
Don’t stop believing, the song said.
The Miners haven’t. And shouldn’t.
They polished off their first 6-0 sweep of a homestand in five years, getting an unexpected three-run homer from Arturo Nieto and six gritty innings from Chase Cunningham in a 5-2 win over Schaumburg.
The result marks the first time since Southern Illinois took out the brooms on Evansville and Schaumburg – ironically, the same two teams it victimized this week – during its 64-32 season in 2016.
“Just when we needed it the most,” manager Mike Pinto said. “What a week. The guys stepped up and really played well.”
After starting the week 6 ½ games behind Evansville with only 24 games remaining, the Miners (44-34) are now just 2 ½ back. What’s more, they are just a game behind second place Florence after the Y’Alls series finale in New Jersey was canceled by Tropical Storm Henri.
Trying to avoid a series sweep, Schaumburg initiated scoring three batters into the game. Matt McGarry tripled off the right-center field fence and trotted home when Chase Dawson lined a 3-0 pitch to left field for a sacrifice fly.
When Jesse Remington (3-2) retired the Miners in order in the first, it marked the first time in 56 innings that they trailed at the end of a full inning, dating back to the end of a 4-1 loss at Joliet on Aug. 14. They wouldn’t trail at the end of the next inning.
Brocato lined a double to left-center, reached third on Ian Walters’ flyout and scored when Mang punched an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. After Carson Bartels drew a two-out walk, Pinto grabbed the dice and gave Nieto the hit privilege on 3-0.
Nieto turned the dice roll into a seven. His hard-hit drive to right-center carried well and banged off the back of the Southern Illinois bullpen about 385 feet away for a 4-1 lead.
“Sometimes, there’s certain guys in certain situations who are seeing the ball well,” said Pinto. “He’s been seeing the ball well this week. Sometimes you get lucky, and sometimes, it’s fouled off or they don’t even want it. But he crushed it.”
That swing essentially decided the game. The Boomers (39-38) created numerous chances against Cunningham, who never enjoyed a 1-2-3 inning and worked with runners in scoring position every inning but the fifth. But Cunningham did what aces do without their best stuff or command – figure out a way. Aside from the first inning and the fourth, when Brett Milazzi cashed in Braxton Davidson’s triple with an RBI single to left, he worked around the traffic and maintained the lead.
Cunningham (5-3) scattered seven hits and walked three over six innings, but gave up just two runs. His 107th and last pitch, a fastball that Nick Oddo swung through, was his seventh strikeout. Cunningham walked off the mound pumping his fist, having just stranded runners at second and third.
“He wasn’t getting spots he wanted to get,” Pinto said, “but he was just so competitive. That strikeout to end the sixth was so big.”
After Brocato provided insurance with his 13th homer of the year in the sixth, the bullpen brought it home efficiently. Newcomers Kenny Pierson and Augie Voight worked clean innings in the seventh and eighth, while Joey Pulido pitched around a two-out walk in the ninth for his seventh save.
The Miners leave Monday for a six-game road trip that takes them to Lake Erie and Florence. Gunnar Kines (3-3, 3.71) will start Tuesday night’s series opener at Lake Erie opposite Jake Pilarski (3-3, 4.50).