SPORTS: SIU softball heading to Arizona State

SIU is built on pitching and defense. Sarah Harness (22-6, 1.56) allowed just one earned run in 21 innings at the MVC tourney and was named the Most Valuable Player. Their three errors in Saturday’s game aside, the Salukis have been one of the top defensive teams nationally this year.

“We feel like we have some good pitching and when they haven’t seen your pitching, you can surprise them,” Blaylock said.

The offense has been paced by Jenny Jansen (.325-9-47) and leadoff hitter Maddy Vermejan (.300-5-24, 27 steals). Jansen homered in all three games of the conference tournament, knocking in eight of SIU’s 12 runs.

Virginia Tech and BYU will open the Tempe Regional on Thursday night at 6:30. The second-seeded Hokies were a semifinalist in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, while the Cougars won the West Coast Conference crown. The WCC didn’t hold a postseason tournament.

BYU’s inclusion means this will be the only regional played from Thursday through Saturday. BYU doesn’t participate in athletic events on Sunday due to its religious beliefs.

The committee’s assignment and seeding made it very clear that SIU wouldn’t have collected an at-large bid had it not defeated Northern Iowa Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.