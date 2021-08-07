SPORTS: Westcott goes distance in Miners' win

“That’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in this ballpark,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “Watching Zac’s reaction to the play said it all.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pinto hasn’t pushed starters beyond the sixth inning often this summer, liking his bullpen in most instances to pick up the final 9-12 outs without incident. But after a stretch of seven games in five days last week and three games earlier this week where the bullpen was heavily taxed, he saw an opportunity to extend Westcott.

The route-going effort not only benefitted the Miners for this game, but should pay dividends for Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. series finale and next week’s crucial three-game series at West Division leader Evansville.

“We’ve got a fresh bullpen tomorrow and then an off-day Monday, so we should be able to reset again for Tuesday,” Pinto said. “That can affect us for, say, the next five days. Zac stepped up in a big way tonight, just like you’d expect a veteran to.”

Westcott faced the minimum 15 hitters through five innings. He walked Patrick Causa with one out in the second and saw Dave Matthews reach in the third when Watkins lost a one-on-one duel with the sun near second, dropping his pop-up for an error. But a caught stealing and a double play erased both runners.