SPORTS: Westcott goes distance in Miners' win

MARION – The Miners saw their streak of double-figure scoring games end at three Saturday night.
But unlike Friday night, they pitched well enough to get back into the win column.
Zac Westcott carried a no-hitter into the sixth while Jared Mang, Jarrod Watkins and Anthony Brocato homered in consecutive innings as they walloped Joliet 8-3 at Rent One Park.
After rolling up 12, 10 and 11 runs in the previous three games, Southern Illinois (34-31) was in good position to make it four straight when it strafed Cam Aufderheide (0-8) for 11 hits and eight runs in the first four innings.
But the Miners didn’t get another hit after Brocato bombed his team-high ninth homer of the year just to the right of the 392-foot mark in left-center in the bottom of the fourth. Nevertheless, that was more than enough for Westcott (8-3) to cruise to the finish line.
Except for the sixth inning, when he yielded all three Slammers runs on four hits, Westcott was in total control. He gave up only one hit aside from the first, logging his first nine-inning complete game in 53 Frontier League starts.
Mang made sure Westcott finished what he started, ranging into left-center field to make a spectacular diving catch on Brian Parreira’s drive for the 27th out. Westcott pirouetted on the mound and saluted towards Mang after the umpire made the out signal.
“That’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in this ballpark,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “Watching Zac’s reaction to the play said it all.”
Pinto hasn’t pushed starters beyond the sixth inning often this summer, liking his bullpen in most instances to pick up the final 9-12 outs without incident. But after a stretch of seven games in five days last week and three games earlier this week where the bullpen was heavily taxed, he saw an opportunity to extend Westcott.
The route-going effort not only benefitted the Miners for this game, but should pay dividends for Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. series finale and next week’s crucial three-game series at West Division leader Evansville.
“We’ve got a fresh bullpen tomorrow and then an off-day Monday, so we should be able to reset again for Tuesday,” Pinto said. “That can affect us for, say, the next five days. Zac stepped up in a big way tonight, just like you’d expect a veteran to.”
Westcott faced the minimum 15 hitters through five innings. He walked Patrick Causa with one out in the second and saw Dave Matthews reach in the third when Watkins lost a one-on-one duel with the sun near second, dropping his pop-up for an error. But a caught stealing and a double play erased both runners.
Meanwhile, Southern Illinois took batting practice for four innings. Aufderheide didn’t miss many barrels, particularly in a five-hit, five-run third that saw the Miners come within a double of hitting for the cycle.
Watkins more than made up for his miscue by capping the inning with his third homer in four nights, a three-run rocket down the right field line. Prior to Wednesday night, he hadn’t homered in 71 professional games.
“We’ve always seen the power,” Pinto said of Watkins, an Indiana State product. “He was fourth in our order in one of the home run derbies. We’ve seen that power in (batting practice), but all of a sudden, he’s found a groove with his swing.”
Every starter bagged a hit for Southern Illinois, including Ariel Sandoval’s triple, the team’s third in two games. The hit total could have been higher, but Joliet (23-41) hauled in at least five well-struck liners, including a pair on terrific diving snags.
The Miners aim to win the series Sunday when they send Michael Austin (3-4, 3.73) to the mound against Slammers lefty Logan Lyle (0-2, 6.28).