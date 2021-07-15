Where Are They Now? | Versatility best described Z-R-C's Dylan Arvai on the baseball diamond

Dylan Arvai was a menace on the baseball diamond for the Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher Tornadoes — and then about seven other positions in college.

The utility man played mostly shortstop and outfield through his first two years at Zeigler-Royalton before transitioning into a starting pitching role as an upperclassman.

Arvai raised many eyebrows when he pitched back-to-back no-hitters against Webber Township and West Prairie in a pair of 14-0 wins to jump start his 2011 senior campaign.

Arvai had a goal of throwing strikes and allowing zero walks a decade ago.

“I remember having no idea when it happened,” he said. “Not until my teammates and coaches brought it to my attention. Both games ended in five innings and my team gave me that opportunity; I was a versatile player, my team had confidence in me and once I got older they could see I could throw a little bit.”

Playing as the Tornadoes’ lone senior in 2011, Arvai was as good of a hitter as he was a pitcher. He worked hard to improve his freshman batting average of .212 to .528 as the undoubted leader in Z-R-C’s dugout for current baseball coach Page Kirkpatrick.