Where Are They Now? | Versatility best described Z-R-C's Dylan Arvai on the baseball diamond

Dylan Arvai was a menace on the baseball diamond for the Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher Tornadoes — and then about seven other positions in college.
The utility man played mostly shortstop and outfield through his first two years at Zeigler-Royalton before transitioning into a starting pitching role as an upperclassman.
Arvai raised many eyebrows when he pitched back-to-back no-hitters against Webber Township and West Prairie in a pair of 14-0 wins to jump start his 2011 senior campaign.
Arvai had a goal of throwing strikes and allowing zero walks a decade ago.
“I remember having no idea when it happened,” he said. “Not until my teammates and coaches brought it to my attention. Both games ended in five innings and my team gave me that opportunity; I was a versatile player, my team had confidence in me and once I got older they could see I could throw a little bit.”
Playing as the Tornadoes’ lone senior in 2011, Arvai was as good of a hitter as he was a pitcher. He worked hard to improve his freshman batting average of .212 to .528 as the undoubted leader in Z-R-C’s dugout for current baseball coach Page Kirkpatrick.
“(Dylan) came in as an undersized freshman but had a high baseball IQ which is hard to come by these days,” said Kirkpatrick. “He grew to be a pretty big kid and became too valuable in the field for us, but we knew he threw pretty well for a high schooler.
“He was the type of player that I didn’t have to coach a whole lot because his baseball mind was off the charts and he knew where he needed to improve.”
Arvai’s big brain for the game earned him the Black Diamond Conference’s Player of the Year award in 2011. A nine-inch growth spurt from freshman to senior year not only helped Arvai earn a baseball scholarship to Shawnee Community College, but it also improved his senior scoring average in basketball to 20 points next to Kirkpatrick as his assistant basketball coach.
With his back-to-back no-hitters, Arvai still holds the season record at Z-R-C in complete games thrown (9) and most doubles hit (16) — both in 2011. He also holds the record for most RBIs in a career (87) after slugging just two home runs in high school and then doubling that number in college.
Z-R-C’s baseball program has 12 team and individual no-hitters throughout its history. Arvai became the sixth and seventh Tornado to record hitless bids back in 2011 after watching one of his former teammates, Keith Bennett, combine for three no-hitters in 2008.
“I loved having Keith Bennett to look up to,” said Arvai. “After high school I went to Shawnee for a couple of years before transferring over to Lindenwood University-Belleville, and a cool thing not many people realize is that I played every position except for catcher in college.”
Arvai reached the top of his baseball Mount Everest as a college junior at Lindenwood-Belleville when he struck out seven batters through nine innings to clinch the 2014 National Championship in a 15-2 victory. The 28-year-old said it’s a moment he’ll always remember.
“I remember allowing two runs with two outs in the National Championship,” he said. “I think I walked a guy and gave up a hit and then a double to the gap. Both runners came around to score after going on the pitch, but then we had a rain delay and I came back to throw lights out.”
Arvai stuck to his fastball, curveball and change-up on the mound. The rest of his success came from hard work and playing smart.
“I always had a real good command and confidence playing baseball,” he said. “I think I just improved by playing the game hard and working at it each summer in travel ball. It even led to playing Legion Baseball for Marion.”
Arvai also plays outfield for a 618 Softball team that has won multiple championships and a recent USSSA National Championship in 2020. He plans on staying competitive for as long as possible.
“Dylan was always a contact hitter; I think he struck out five times between his junior and senior year of high school,” said Kirkpatrick. “He even held the school record for most steals at one point. It wasn’t him being the fastest kid, just the smartness of his base running.”
Since graduating from Lindenwood-Belleville with a Physical Education degree in 2015, Arvai still lives in Zeigler where he has enjoyed working as a JJS Juvenile Justice Specialist since 2017. His passion is to work with kids, and a change in schedule could offer more of those opportunities down the road.
“The one thing I’ve always wanted to do is help kids out,” said Arvai. “I’ve thought about getting into coaching, but it’s been rough finding time for that with my current schedule.”
Arvai is excited to make the transition over to day shift hours in the next few months.
“I think that will give me a better option to coach. I accepted my current job to work with kids and it’s been a great experience ever since.”
618-351-5178