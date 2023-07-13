The exact details have gotten fuzzy with time.

But, I remember a tiny bit of advice my father gave me that made me a much better ballplayer.

The moment must have occurred after a sandlot game at a family reunion. We lived in the boonies when I was a kid, meaning I never had the chance to play youth baseball.

My dad spent hours with me in the yard, pitching to me, hitting fly balls and grounders, but he never saw me play in a game. Although I was never a great athlete, I did acquire some skills, primarily because my dad spent so much time with me.

So, during one of the first opportunities he watched me in a game, informal as it was, I apparently failed to get an out on a ground ball. There were runners on base. When I fielded the ball I was indecisive. And, when I finally made my decision, it was too late.

On the ride home, dad gave me a simple piece of advice.

“Always know what you’re going to do with the ball before they hit it to you,” he said.

That’s simple. That’s to the point. That’s invaluable.

I played organized softball until I was nearly 50. Before every pitch, I surveyed the situation, anticipating what would happen if the ball was hit to me. I may not have always executed the play, but I knew what I was supposed to do.

That’s why I shuddered last week when the National Federation of High School State Associations announced a rule change that will allow coaches to communicate electronically with catchers during games.

Why?

Virtually every coach already calls pitches from the dugout. Frankly, that seems excessive to me, but wiring kids up?

If we’re going to teach kids to play the game, why not teach them the nuances? Why do you throw certain pitches in specific situations? Why do you change speeds and locations?

Sure, there will be a learning curve, sometimes steep. But, mastering the mental part of the game is just as much an achievement as learning to field ground balls and learning to run the bases.

It’s one thing to see kids look to the dugout for signs before every pitch. It’s one thing to see players check wristbands or cheat sheets before every hitter, but wiring the catcher? That feels too much like coaches playing a video game against each other. It takes a step past annoyance into the realm of robotic.

The electronics seem particularly excessive in today’s travel ball culture.

A couple generations ago, prep players were lucky to get in 20 games a year. Now, kids play more than 20 games in a month. And, way too many kids play baseball and softball the year round. With all that time spent on the field, you’d think some time would be spent on pitching philosophies.

I’m all for giving the kids added responsibilities. Teach them the entire game. Let them learn the nuances of baseball and softball in live situations. Although not a psychologist, I’m fairly certain the kids would feel a greater sense of accomplishment after navigating their own way through the game.

Seriously, it’s not rocket science.

“Always know what you’re going to do with the ball before they hit it to you.”