Greensboro scores seven runs in the last two innings to hand Marion its first loss

MARION – Down by four runs after the fifth inning, Greensboro scored two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh for a 10-8 win to hand Marion its first loss of the Colt World Series, 10-8, Sunday afternoon at Rent One Park.
“That’s the strength of the our ballclub – we can hit the baseball,” said Greensboro manager Adam Gunn. “After losing to Brownsville yesterday, it was big for our guys to come out and have success today. Jackson Jones gave us just what we needed, eating up innings and keeping us in the ball game and then we found a way to do it.”
Less than an hour later, Greensboro beat Covina (2-2), 17-7 to improve to 3-1 in the series while Marion (2-1) concluded pool play with its second game of the day against Aroma Park (0-3) in the 8 p.m. game with the seeds for Monday’s semifinals on the line. In the first game, Brownsville (2-2) blanked Aroma Park 10-0.
Marion banged out 11 hits with its top three in the batting order, reaching base seven times on six hits and a walk scoring five runs and the fifth batter in the order, starting pitcher Jakob Koehn, scoring the other three.
The hitter of the game was Marion shortstop Peyton Bittle, who finished with a single in the first inning, a double and a RBI in the third and an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs in the fifth. He missed his chance to hit for the cycle when he grounded out to third in the sixth.
“I ended up a triple away from the cycle and my team hit well, but we didn’t execute well enough in the field,” Bittle said. “We kicked some balls that hurt us and walked some guys, but we’ll be alright.”
In the fifth, after Cruz Harlan drew a walk to open the inning, Bittle smacked Greensboro’s starting pitcher Jackson Jones’ first pitch past the third baseman and when the ball got past the leftfielder, Bittle circled the bases.
“To be honest, I’ve never actually even hit one over the fence before, much less an inside-the-park one, so that was a little different for me,” Bittle said. “When I hit it I was just thinking routine single out of the box, but when I saw the kid dive and I saw him waving me I was like ‘I’m going for it here’ and see what happens. I was a little gassed when I got back in the dugout, but it was worth it.”
However, defensively, Marion committed five errors that led to five unearned runs and issued three walks of which two ended up scoring.
“We did pretty good defensively the first two games and then for some reason today we weren’t as sharp,” said Marion coach Nathan Bittle. “You go win a couple games against two tough teams and look really good doing it, you begin to feel like the king of the world. So sometimes getting knocked down a notch may be the best thing for you. We watched Greensboro celebrate at the end like they won it all when we’re not done yet. We’re going to come back.”
Greensboro trailed 1-0 after the first inning and 4-0 after the fourth before finally getting on the board with three runs in the top of the fifth. However, Marion came right back to get those three back in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-3 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Koehn had shut down Greensboro over the first four innings scattering two hits, including a one-out double in the fourth, and one walk while also pitching around two errors.
Koehn opened the fifth by giving up a pinch hit bloop single and it was at that point Trey Reinburg came in from left field to take over the mound duties. The right-hander got off to a good start by striking out the first batter he faced on four pitches, but a tough hop off the bat of Ethan George for an error opened the gates for the Greensboro game winning rally.
Reinburg recovered to strike out the next batter on four pitches again, but Ian McMillan followed with a bouncer up the middle to drive in the first run. Nickell Hall then hit Reinburg’s first pitch into the right field corner for a triple to drive in McMillan from first base to cut the lead to 7-5.
Fuquay, who had come in the fifth to shut down Marion’s three-run rally by getting the only batter he faced with runners on first and second, set down Marion in order on 11 pitches in the sixth to set up the game-winning seventh inning.
Greensboro’s rally started with a throwing error followed by a wild pitch to advance the runner to second before the batter walked. Another line drive up the middle loaded the bases with no outs and a walk on four pitches forced in the first run and change of pitchers.
Cade Hill greeted Eli Dyer by smacking a 2-1 pitch over the third bag and into the left corner for a double to clear bases to give Greensboro’s its first lead of the game. Hill eventually ended up at third when the left fielder bobbled the ball, but was stranded there leaving Greensboro up 10-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Fuquay got the first outs in the seventh on swinging strikes, but Koehn reached base on a ground ball single to left. Fuquay was replaced on pitch count concerns and McMillan moved from behind the plate to the mound and after Koehn stole second walked the first batter he faced.
Koehn then stole third and scored on an infield hit by Parker Price to cut the lead to two runs. However, McMillan closed out the game on a fly ball to centerfield to earn the save.