Greensboro scores seven runs in the last two innings to hand Marion its first loss

“I ended up a triple away from the cycle and my team hit well, but we didn’t execute well enough in the field,” Bittle said. “We kicked some balls that hurt us and walked some guys, but we’ll be alright.”

In the fifth, after Cruz Harlan drew a walk to open the inning, Bittle smacked Greensboro’s starting pitcher Jackson Jones’ first pitch past the third baseman and when the ball got past the leftfielder, Bittle circled the bases.

“To be honest, I’ve never actually even hit one over the fence before, much less an inside-the-park one, so that was a little different for me,” Bittle said. “When I hit it I was just thinking routine single out of the box, but when I saw the kid dive and I saw him waving me I was like ‘I’m going for it here’ and see what happens. I was a little gassed when I got back in the dugout, but it was worth it.”

However, defensively, Marion committed five errors that led to five unearned runs and issued three walks of which two ended up scoring.

