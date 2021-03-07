Basketball | Cook's hot hand lifts Marion boys past Herrin

MARION — Jordan Cook buried four 3-pointers in five attempts and finished with 16 points to lead the Marion Wildcats to a hard-fought 45-41 nonconference win Saturday over Williamson County rival, Herrin.

A senior, Cook went out in style in his last game at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium. He was 6-of-9 overall from the floor, including a run-out basket as time expired.

"Jordan is a nice shooter. He stepped up tonight," said Wildcats head coach Gus Gillespie. "He got a lot of varsity minutes for us last year as a junior and has become a key player for us this year. Besides his good outside shooting, I thought he attacked the rim well. And defensively, it's the best I've seen him play. For this to be his last game on the home floor, he made some good memories."

Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz was also impressed with Cook.

"Defensively, we lost him a couple of times, and he hit some big threes. Those baskets he hit early really put us in a hole."

The Tigers led 15-13 after one period of play. Marion outscored Herrin 7-2 in the second period to take a 20-17 lead into the intermission.

"We had some good looks, but the shots were simply rimming out. It happens," Shurtz said.