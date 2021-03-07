Basketball | Cook's hot hand lifts Marion boys past Herrin

MARION — Jordan Cook buried four 3-pointers in five attempts and finished with 16 points to lead the Marion Wildcats to a hard-fought 45-41 nonconference win Saturday over Williamson County rival, Herrin.
A senior, Cook went out in style in his last game at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium. He was 6-of-9 overall from the floor, including a run-out basket as time expired.
"Jordan is a nice shooter. He stepped up tonight," said Wildcats head coach Gus Gillespie. "He got a lot of varsity minutes for us last year as a junior and has become a key player for us this year. Besides his good outside shooting, I thought he attacked the rim well. And defensively, it's the best I've seen him play. For this to be his last game on the home floor, he made some good memories."
Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz was also impressed with Cook.
"Defensively, we lost him a couple of times, and he hit some big threes. Those baskets he hit early really put us in a hole."
The Tigers led 15-13 after one period of play. Marion outscored Herrin 7-2 in the second period to take a 20-17 lead into the intermission.
"We had some good looks, but the shots were simply rimming out. It happens," Shurtz said.
The Wildcats built the lead to six points by the end of the third period at 37-31. Herrin closed to within two in the waning seconds at 43-41, but Marion junior guard Rayzhaun Bardon eluded a foul attempt from two Tigers and got the ball down the floor to Cook for the victory-sealing basket.
"It was a good game, a tough, physical hard-fought game," Gillespie. "I've been here for four years and that's pretty much always the kind of game we have with Herrin. I was proud of our defensive effort tonight. We struggled at times on offense, but we had five guys playing defense. That's what I take away from tonight's effort."
Gillespie also praised the play of junior guard Trevor Jackson, who finished with 13 points that featured some nice drives to the basket.
"He got to the rim and made some big finishes," Gillespie said.
No other Marion player reached double figures. Both Venson Newsom and Bardo accounted for seven points.
Herrin received nine points each from junior Riley Chrostoski (three triples) and freshman Exavier Williams. Senior BIlly Braid followed with eight points, including a slam dunk. Sophomore Reese Billingsley chipped in seven.
"Herrin has some good young kids," Gillespie said. "I thought they had a good game plan against us. They didn't take many bad shots. They gave us the kind of game I expected of them."
Shurtz described the loss as a "good bounce back" after Friday night's 18-point loss at Massac County.
"Offensively, we were a little more fluid tonight. We shot the ball much better, especially Riley Chrostoski. We need that from him."
For the game, the Wildcats knocked down 19-of-38 shots or 50 percent. They were especially good from long range, canning 6-of-13 attempts. The Tigers were 17-of-34 from the field, also good for 50 percent. Both teams shot poorly from the free-throw line. Marion was 1-of-4. Herrin was 3-of-8.
The Tigers close out the season Tuesday at home against the Redbirds of West Frankfort.
"We want to give our seniors a chance to go out a winner," Shurtz said. "We want to end this crazy season on a positive note."
Gillespie feels similarly as his Wildcats hit the road Tuesday to face South Seven Conference foe, Mount Vernon.
"I believe Mount Vernon is the most talented team in the league. We will have to play well to beat them. If we defend the way we did tonight, we might have a chance."
The veteran coach added that he's happy his players at least got an opportunity to have a basketball season, albeit a shorter version of one due to Covid restrictions.
"There was a time when I didn't see us playing any games," Gillespie said. "I'm so thankful the kids got a chance to get the ball in their hands and play."