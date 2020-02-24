Boys Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville grab wins at the Class 2A Vienna Regional

Brown scored 10 of the Indians’ 18 points in the first half before the Wildcats defense zoned in to hold the sophomore to just six points in the second half. Brown caused problems for Anna-Jonesboro at times, but failed to convert any of his six free throw attempts.

“We knew that he was going to get his, but we just felt we’d have a really good chance in this game if we forced other guys on their team to shoot,” said Chamness. “He’s a heck of a player, but I thought we played great defensively.”

Brown flashed his athleticism all over the court for the Indians with a pair of one-handed dunks and a trio of high-flying blocked shots. The offense would clearly run through him, which seemed to work until the sophomore went through a cold spell.

Anna-Jonesboro matched Brown’s athleticism with some from its own from senior Damareon Faust. Faust was able to sky through the lane effortlessly and putback missed shots to finish his night with eight points and four rebounds.

The Wildcats will look to shoot better than 4 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc in their next game against top-seeded Massac County on Tuesday. Chamness’ squad has lost twice to the Patriots this season, but sees an advantage from already having one regional game under his teams belts.