Boys Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville grab wins at the Class 2A Vienna Regional

VIENNA — Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville both went home happy on Monday evening after picking up wins in the first round of the Class 2A regional at Vienna High School.
Anna-Jonesboro opened up Monday’s doubleheader with a commanding 63-36 win over Johnston City - a team that the Wildcats went 2-0 against during the regular season.
The game was never really in doubt for the Wildcats, as they took a 31-18 lead into the half before outscoring the Indians by 13 points in the third quarter. Anna-Jonesboro jumped out to an 11-2 run to begin the second half and controlled all momentum after that.
The Wildcats carried a 57-28 lead heading into the final quarter behind the efforts of senior Blake Pena. Pena opened up the third quarter with a 3-pointer and would end up leading Anna-Jonesboro in scoring with 17 points.
Fellow senior Zach Overstreet knocked down a pair of 3-pointers alongside Pena to finish second in scoring for Anna-Jonesboro with 11. Wildcats head coach Mike Chamness credits his teams hot start to the second half as the deciding factor in their 27-point win.
“We came out and really separated ourselves and I thought that was the biggest difference of the game,” said Chamness.
The game plan for Anna-Jonesboro coming in was to do whatever it took to slow down Johnston City sophomore Austin Brown. It was tough sledding for the Indians outside of Brown’s team-high 16 points on 8 of 14 shooting.
Brown scored 10 of the Indians’ 18 points in the first half before the Wildcats defense zoned in to hold the sophomore to just six points in the second half. Brown caused problems for Anna-Jonesboro at times, but failed to convert any of his six free throw attempts.
You have free articles remaining.
“We knew that he was going to get his, but we just felt we’d have a really good chance in this game if we forced other guys on their team to shoot,” said Chamness. “He’s a heck of a player, but I thought we played great defensively.”
Brown flashed his athleticism all over the court for the Indians with a pair of one-handed dunks and a trio of high-flying blocked shots. The offense would clearly run through him, which seemed to work until the sophomore went through a cold spell.
Anna-Jonesboro matched Brown’s athleticism with some from its own from senior Damareon Faust. Faust was able to sky through the lane effortlessly and putback missed shots to finish his night with eight points and four rebounds.
The Wildcats will look to shoot better than 4 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc in their next game against top-seeded Massac County on Tuesday. Chamness’ squad has lost twice to the Patriots this season, but sees an advantage from already having one regional game under his teams belts.
“We’re chomping at the bit to have another opportunity at playing Massac County again.” Chamness said. “We knew that there would be a chance that we’d have a chance to play them in the regional and I think already having a regional game under our belt helps.”
The second game on the docket came between Carterville and the host Eagles, as the Lions took care of business with a dominating 83-52 victory.
Carterville will take Tuesday to prepare for its Wednesday matchup against No. 4 seeded Mount Carmel. The Lions will continue putting themselves in good positions if they keep leaning on junior’s Eli Downen and Bryce Anderson.
Downen’s final shot of the night came from beyond the 3-point arc as time expired in the third quarter with his team comfortably ahead 57-39. The junior finished with 19 points through three quarters, while his counterpart, Anderson, tallied 12 points behind him.
Much like Anna-Jonesboro’s attempt to slow down Brown on Johnston City, Carterville knew it needed to figure out a way to slow down Vienna’s Lane Ross.
Ross, now a junior at Vienna, found ways to score from all over the court with 13 of his team-high 24 points coming in the first half. Ross left everything he had on the court and proved tremendous toughness after recovering from a hard fall with 1:38 in the third quarter.
618-351-5178