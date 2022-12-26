Boys Basketball | Eldorado Holiday Tournament Recap - Day 1

Eldorado Holiday Tournament

Harrisburg 60, Hamilton County 52

Game 1: Harrisburg 60-52 over Hamilton County in overtime. Top scorer for the Bulldogs was Cam Ande with 22 points. Wyatt Hamson flipped in 16 to pace the Foxes.

Herrin 87, Carrier Mills 42

Game 2: Herrin 87-42 over Carrier Mills. The Tigers received a game-high 17 points from both Haydon Mayer and Taylor Brandon. The Wildcats were led by Jalon Ellis's 16 points.

Carterville 66, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 44

Game 3: Carterville 66-44 over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield. Caden Hawkins led the charge for the Lions with 24 points. Joel Hortin fired in 19 points for the Cardinals.

Vienna 65, Edwards County 42

Game 4: Vienna 65-42 over Edwards County. Charlie King's 17 points led the way for the Eagles. Logan Correll paced the Lions with 16 points.

Anna-Jonesboro 60, Fairfield 44

Game 5: Anna-Jonesboro 60-44 over Fairfield. Dylan Harvel stroked the nets for 24 points to lead the Wildcats. Eric Rodgers popped for 23 points for the Mules.

Massac County 65, Gallatin County 46

Game 6: Massac County 65-46 over Gallatin County. Top gun for the Patriots was Isaac Hosman with 19 points. Will Harmon followed with 15. The Hawks were paced by Noah Richardson's 16 points. Rylie Rushing added 13.

Eldorado 65, West Frankfort 46

Game 7: Eldorado 65-46 over West Frankfort. The Eagles were paced by Parker Price's 22 points. Josh Owent followed with 19 and Boston Bradley had 14. The Redbirds were led by Cole Buckingham's 13 points.

Carmi-White County 71, Hardin County 39

Game 8: Carmi-White County 71-39 over Hardin County. The Bulldogs received 16 points from Landon Driscoll and 15 points each from Gavin Holloman and Mitchell Edwards. The Cougars were led by Landon Fricker's 20 points.

Hamilton County vs. Carrier Mills

(No score yet posted).