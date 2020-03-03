Boys Basketball | Nashville rolls to win over Benton

Johnson scored all seven points for Benton in the first half on 2 of 7 shooting with a 3-pointer to his credit. The rest of the team combined for no makes on 10 attempts, as the defensive pressure put on by Nashville did not surrender an easy shot all night long.

“They guarded us well, but we just made some shots tonight and that was the biggest difference,” Harre said. “We had good balance from everybody and they all stepped up and played well.”

Nashville won the third quarter battle by outscoring Benton, 11-7. The Rangers finally got some baskets outside of Johnson, but the hole dug early would end up being too deep for the Rangers to climb out of.

Senior Carson Lewis has the potential to be the Rangers best player on the court some nights, but the defensive pressure put on by Parker and company made things tough for any Rangers players to get into a groove.

“Fortunately for us, they had some good looks tonight but just didn’t get them to fall,” said Harre. “There was no special game plan tonight on defense other than staying between them and the basket. I thought we did a good job of that, but the most important thing I think we did tonight was rebound the basketball well.”