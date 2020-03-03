Boys Basketball | Nashville rolls to win over Benton

MCLEANSBORO — Nashville got its revenge against Benton in Tuesday’s Class 2A sectionals with a dominating 49-22 victory at Jerry Sloan Gymnasium.
The difference this time around for head coach Wayne Harre and his guys was that they hit shots and Benton didn’t. The Rangers won their matchup against the Hornets earlier on in the season, but were held to just one made field goal in the first quarter on nine attempts, and seven points total in the first half.
Nashville carried all momentum going into the second half with a 23-7 lead behind a very balanced offensive attack. Junior Jaxon Goforth started the game off with a 3-pointer from the corner on a Tristen Hercules assist, before Hercules tightroped the baseline to find Buzz Ritzel for a second Nashville 3-pointer to close out the opening quarter ahead 14-2.
Hercules would eventually exit after picking up his second foul in the second quarter. That just put the basketball in the hands of Carson Parker and the senior came through with a clutch double-double performance of 11 points and 13 rebounds, with four assists to go along with his totals.
Parker helped close out the first half with a nicely executed backdoor pass to Goforth for an easy layup that pushed Nashville’s lead up to 12. Later in the second quarter, Parker had Johnson locked in defensively and once Johnson dropped his hand Parker drilled the mid-range jumper to put the Hornets halftime lead at 16.
Johnson scored all seven points for Benton in the first half on 2 of 7 shooting with a 3-pointer to his credit. The rest of the team combined for no makes on 10 attempts, as the defensive pressure put on by Nashville did not surrender an easy shot all night long.
“They guarded us well, but we just made some shots tonight and that was the biggest difference,” Harre said. “We had good balance from everybody and they all stepped up and played well.”
Nashville won the third quarter battle by outscoring Benton, 11-7. The Rangers finally got some baskets outside of Johnson, but the hole dug early would end up being too deep for the Rangers to climb out of.
Senior Carson Lewis has the potential to be the Rangers best player on the court some nights, but the defensive pressure put on by Parker and company made things tough for any Rangers players to get into a groove.
“Fortunately for us, they had some good looks tonight but just didn’t get them to fall,” said Harre. “There was no special game plan tonight on defense other than staying between them and the basket. I thought we did a good job of that, but the most important thing I think we did tonight was rebound the basketball well.”
With Parker, Goforth, and Terry Pelcynzski all standing at 6-foot-5 for Nashville, the size-advantage is there on most nights. Benton’s tallest starter is 6-5 junior Jacob Seidel who was limited to just two rebounds.
Parker led the way with 13 rebounds, while Goforth tallied eight boards, and Ritzel added in another five to give Nashville the 29-12 rebounding advantage.
The balance on offense led to a three-way tie in scoring for Nashville. The trio of Parker, Ritzel and Goforth all finished their evenings with 11 points apiece. Pelczynski is normally atop the scoring column for Nashville but was held scoreless against the Rangers.
“They were playing pretty tight defense on him all night long, but he is an important piece to our offense because he opens up a lot of opportunities for our other guys,” Harre said.
Benton ultimately won the turnover battle, but couldn’t take advantage on any of the extra possessions. Johnson led the Rangers with 11 points in his final night representing the maroon and white.
Nashville will await the winner of Wednesday’s game between Mount Carmel and Murphysboro before taking on the winner in Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m.
