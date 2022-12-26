Boys Basketball | Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament Recap - Day 1

Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament

Red Bud 71, Thompsonville 24

Game 1: Red Bud 71-24 over Thompsonville. Top scorer for the Musketeers was Drew Grohmann with 14 points. Top scorer for the Tigers was Hayden Lindhorst with 11 points.

Goreville 68, Cobden 29

Goreville 68-29 over Cobden. Top scorers for the Blackcats with 10 points each were Drake Moss, Ethan Lingle and Ian Sopczak. Top scorer for the Appleknockers was Tyler Franklin with 12 points.

Christopher 48, Marissa-Coulterville 44

Game 3: Christopher 48-44 over Marissa-Coulterville. Top scorer for the Bearcats was Trey Cole with 16 points. Carson Hobbs added 14. High scorer for the Meteors was Harrell with 13 points.

Sparta 83, Zeigler-Royalton 39

Game 4: Sparta 83-39 over Zeigler-Royalton. Leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Zach Bodeker with 20 points. Top gun for the Tornadoes was Chase VanHoorebeke with 16 points. Talon Mills added 15.

Altamont 80, Century 21

Game 5: Altamont 80-21 over Century. Leading scorer for the Indians was Dillan Elam with 15 points. Tallying four points each for the Centurions were Matt Nale and Kobe Moore-Rushing.

Johnston City 75, Waltonville 62

Game 6: Johnston City 75-62 over Waltonville. Top scorer for the Indians was Connor Mowery with 26 points. Laith Hoxworth followed with 23. Kyle Cooper paced the Spartans with 18.

Du Quoin 62, Elverado 26

Game 7: Du Quoin 84-26 over Elverado. The Tribe was led by Kameron Hugya with 15 points. The Falcons were paced by Creo Crow's nine points.

New Athens 43, Sesser-Valier 42

Game 8: New Athens 43-42 over Sesser-Valier. The Yellow Jackets received 22 points from Gannon Birkner. The Red Devils were led by Colt Packer's 14 points. Kegan Short added 13.