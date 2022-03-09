Boys Basketball | Steeleville gears up for Yorkville Christian

CHAMPAIGN — The 29-6 Steeleville Warriors enter Thursday's semifinal round game at the Class 1A State Tournament as the decided underdog against Yorkville Christian.

After all, the Mustangs (23-13 overall) are the No. 1-ranked Class 1A team in the state for good reason - they play more Class 3A and 4A opponents than 1A during the regular season. On paper, it seems to be a rather unfair match.

By contrast, the Warriors only played one Class 3A school this season in Waterloo and split a pair of games with the Bulldogs. Steeleville also took on a handful of Class 2A schools in an effort to beef up the schedule with wins coming over Benton and Carterville and losses at the hands of Murphysboro (twice), Pinckneyville, Columbia and Freeburg.

That said, Steeleville is used to playing the underdog role. In fact, it suits them quite well.

Not many fans, for example, gave the Warriors much of a chance to pull out a win in the Okawville Sectional championship against Christopher this past Friday after the Bearcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Somehow, the Warriors fought their way back into contention and won the game in the waning seconds.

This past Monday, the vast majority of statewide media picked Macon-Meridian to roll past Steeleville in the Super-Sectional at SIU.

Instead, it was quite the opposite.

The next challenge for the boys from Randolph County comes in the form of Yorkville Christian. The Mustangs possess one of the finest players in the state in Jaden Schutt, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard, who has scored more than 2,000 career points. More impressively, he has committed to play ball next year for powerhouse Duke University.

“It’s exciting. You want to play the top teams and the top players," said Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene. "We take that as a big challenge and the kids are really excited. There’s not many chances a 1A school will get to go at a Duke guy. We’re going to do what we can do and take it as a big opportunity to show what we can do. The boys are really excited.”

Fiene said the Warriors will not deviate from their game plan.

“We’re going to play them man...I will tell you that. We're going to defend to the end and make sure we guard," he said. "This group of guys really has fun. They’re a fun group of kids to be around.”

Junior Carter Wasson, Steeleville's top defender, has drawn the assignment of guarding the sharpshooter Schutt one-on-one.

It should also be noted that the Mustangs are much more than a one-man showcase. Three other outstanding players include KJ Vasser, Brayden Long and Tyler Burrows, all worthy of individual awards in the postseason. All three joined Schutt in double figures in Monday's blowout win over Lexington.

Offensively, the Warriors must solve Yorkville's pressure defense.

"If they play a 1-2-2 trapping zone, we’re going to try to get some layups and put some pressure on them and maybe they’ll get a little nervous," Fiene said. "I don’t know, in all honesty, what we can do, but we’ll see.”

Yorkville Christian head coach Aaron Sovern said defense is the key to his team's success much like the Warriors.

“We get the tempo started by playing really strong man-to-man defense and pressuring the ball," he said. "Some of the teams we’ve played so far in the state tournament haven’t seen the type of pressure we can apply. We want to get other teams to play faster than they’re used to, and in turn, if we can force turnovers or get quick shots, we can space the floor and get open 3s. We love finishing at the rim; we love open 3s and we love free throws – in that order, I would say.”

Regarding his opponent, Sovern said he was impressed with Steeleville.

“I did watch a little bit of video on the bus ride home from ISU last night (Monday). I do know they have a really strong defensive group and pride themselves on rebounding. They have some shooters. I know (Lane) Lazenby can shoot the ball from deep. Wasson is a really good athlete and strong leader, distributor and defender. (Jacoby) Gross is a good shooter at the point guard slot. I’m interested in diving into that (video) tape a lot further.”

Fiene said Gross, Steeleville's junior point guard, is an All-State nominee.

The Warriors will also be counting on senior Zach Mevert to deliver offensively as he did against Macon-Meridian when he finished with 18 points, as well as 6-foot-4 junior center Reid Harriss. Harriss can score down low and also showed the ability to knock down a triple in the Super-Sectional win Monday. And coming off the bench as the sixth man is reliable senior Evan Buch, a 6-foot-2 power forward, who is no stranger to performing well in big games.

“We’re going to go up there and enjoy it," Fiene said. "We’re all big U of I fans and watch all the Illinois games together. The kids are excited to get on that floor."

Prep Sports Writer Derek Brightwell contributed to this story.

