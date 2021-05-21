Boys Basketball | Troy Barton ready to step in as Carbondale's head coach

Carbondale Community High School named Troy Barton its next boys basketball head coach on Thursday.
Barton, an Eldorado native, becomes the seventeenth head coach in the program’s rich history. He takes over for longtime Terrier coach Jim Miller, who retired after the 2020-21 season with over 500 career wins and 424 victories in 23 seasons at CCHS.
“I have not been able to speak with coach Miller yet, but I recently received his phone number and definitely want to get to know him,” Barton said. “Being able to pick his brain and gain access to his success would only help me.”
Carbondale’s reputation for academics and athletics sparked Barton's interest in applying for the position. In the past 15 years, he has coached at Southeastern Illinois College, Mississippi State University, Starkville High School (Miss.), Petal High School (Miss.) and Tupelo High School (Miss.). Now, Barton plans on making Carbondale home for his family.
“First off, I think the school is a good draw,” Barton said. “Academics and athletics are really important to me and I have two kids that I want to grow up in a good school district. That’s beneficial for them, and we have a ton of family that live in the area and family has always been important for us.
“I was very fortunate to grow up with basketball coaches in the family and I’ve also been fortunate to be around Hall-of-Famers in Mississippi that I’ve just learned from and let sink in.”
Carbondale Athletic Director Mark Albertini told The Southern on Monday he was looking to hire a good person that could not only keep the winning tradition at CCHS going, but could also be a leader for students and teach them the importance of giving back to the community.
Barton believes his interests matched what the school was looking for.
“We wanted to make sure it was a good fit for the kids and our discussions were all about the kids and how good we would be with them,” Barton said. “I just like making a difference in kids’ lives. Watching them grow from young men to grown men and coming back to me years down the road and telling me their success stories is what I love most about coaching.”
Barton’s background as an assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach is how he described his coaching style — tough and disciplined.
Now it’s about getting the Terriers to buy in after finishing 0-8 during a shortened season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting these kids in the weight room is absolutely important,” Barton said. “If you want to run a top notch program and you’re not lifting weights, you’re kidding yourself. I’ve said it a million times, I coach my teams to play fast and physical and we’re going to cause havoc for 32 minutes.”
Barton is excited for new experiences, like sharing the Route 13 Christmas Classic with Marion High School that was set up to replace the Carbondale Holiday Tournament that ended after 57 years.
“I was pretty disappointed to hear Carbondale’s Holiday Tournament ended, but the Route 13 Christmas Classic is still a tournament whether it’s being played at multiple locations or not,” Barton said. “When you play in holiday tournaments in Southern Illinois it’s always exciting.”
As far as getting to know his new team, Barton said he’s watched some Terrier games on YouTube and likes what he sees. He hopes to meet his new players in early June once his family makes the move from Mississippi.
“I don’t know a ton of the kids yet, but Decarl Payne stands out and Michaleon Greene is another kid that’s kind of long,” Barton said. “We’re going to be young and will get better because they essentially missed a whole season.”
