Boys Basketball | Troy Barton ready to step in as Carbondale's head coach

Carbondale Community High School named Troy Barton its next boys basketball head coach on Thursday.

Barton, an Eldorado native, becomes the seventeenth head coach in the program’s rich history. He takes over for longtime Terrier coach Jim Miller, who retired after the 2020-21 season with over 500 career wins and 424 victories in 23 seasons at CCHS.

“I have not been able to speak with coach Miller yet, but I recently received his phone number and definitely want to get to know him,” Barton said. “Being able to pick his brain and gain access to his success would only help me.”

Carbondale’s reputation for academics and athletics sparked Barton's interest in applying for the position. In the past 15 years, he has coached at Southeastern Illinois College, Mississippi State University, Starkville High School (Miss.), Petal High School (Miss.) and Tupelo High School (Miss.). Now, Barton plans on making Carbondale home for his family.

“First off, I think the school is a good draw,” Barton said. “Academics and athletics are really important to me and I have two kids that I want to grow up in a good school district. That’s beneficial for them, and we have a ton of family that live in the area and family has always been important for us.