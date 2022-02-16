JUCO Basketball | East a standout performer for John A. Logan

CARTERVILLE — Playing with a drive and determination that coincides with greatness, John A. Logan College sophomore guard Sean East quietly toils away at his craft, day-by-day, hour-by-hour in his sanctuary - the gymnasium.

East has been a standout performer through 24 games played this season...simply the latest in an assembly line of talented ballplayers recruited by head coach Kyle Smithpeters.

That said, East is a special kind of talent.

Jucorecruiting.com ranks East as the second-best junior college player in the nation behind Mohamed Diarra of Garden City Community College in Kansas. East is rated as the No. 1 point guard.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, East is averaging 20.7 points per game, ranking him 17th in the country. His best offensive games have come against East Mississippi (34 points), Wabash Valley (32), Rend Lake (31) and Moberly, Mo. (30), all wins for the Volunteers.

Logan's floor general is also converting 54.8 percent of his shots from the field, including 39.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He has made good on 94-of-111 free throws (84.7 percent). Additionally, he is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

"Sean is a well-traveled Division 1 talent," said JALC coach Kyle Smithpeters. "He started out at U Mass and then transferred to Bradley before coming here. He is one of the few players who has a knack for changing a culture within your program. He is one of the most dedicated, hard-working players I have ever coached. Sean gets here to the gym before school at 8 and works out, and he's here after practice past 6 pretty much every day."

Smithpeters said that kind of work ethic has a way of influencing his teammates.

"The guys respect him, because not only is he putting in the time on the court, but in the classroom, too. He is a very good student. He seems to do everything to the fullest of his abilities."

Smithpeters said East is also a great communicator.

"Sean knows what to say and what not to say to people. Just a great verbal leader. He does so many of the intangibles so well. That's why I know he will be successful after he leaves here. He makes everyone around him better, and that's the kind of thing you can't coach. Either you have it or you don't."

When it's late in the game and the outcome has not yet been determined, Smithpeters said East is the player he wants touching the ball the most. In fact, he's the guy his teammates want with the ball.

"Because he makes good decisions," Smithpeters said. "Sean leads our league in assists and he's a very good shooter. The hard work he has put in every day at the gym has paid off with good results. He is a very important part of our team."

East, who is being recruited by universities such as Oregon, Xavier, DePaul, Missouri, SEMO and his hometown of Louisville, said he will have plenty of time to chart his path to a four-year institution after the basketball season.

"Right now, we have some unfinished business here at Logan," he said.

The Volunteers currently stand 22-2 overall and are atop the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and Region 24 standings.

"Our goals are to first win the conference, followed by the district tournament, and then get to Hutchison (Kansas) and win a national championship," East said. "We believe we are capable of accomplishing that."

East said he chose to attend Logan last summer after hearing good things about the college, Smithpeters, and his staff from friends, including former Logan sensation, Jay Scrubb, now playing ball for the Los Angeles Clippers. Like East, Scrubb is also from Louisville.

"I'm glad I came here," East said. "From the administration and faculty to the custodial staff, I have been treated very well. Logan's been a good fit."

East said his game continues to evolve because he is never satisfied with his performance.

"For me, it's back to the grind every day. Just keep working. Keep pushing forward. The more I work, the better I should get. I want to keep getting stronger, keep shooting better and continue to lead by example."

East said there is no doubt in his mind that Logan is capable of great things this season, including another trip to the national tournament.

"We have so much experience. It's just a matter of staying focused and playing our game - not getting distracted from our mission. If we can do that, we should be fine."

Longtime JALC men's basketball radio broadcaster Mike Murphy described East as a unique talent.

"I've been doing Logan basketball for over 20 years," Murphy said. "From a program that has produced a guy in the NBA in Scrubb, this guy (East) is the next best player I've seen wearing the Logan uniform. He's left-handed and has an array of shots, including a deadly floater that he can bank in from either side of the floor. He can rebound. He's a good passer. He'll get two or three steals a game, and when he steps to the free-throw line, you just know it's going to go in."

Murphy added that East is deserving of his ranking as the top JUCO point guard in the country.

"The best way I can put it is that when it's crunch time and Logan needs a basket, Sean East is the guy. He's the complete player."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0