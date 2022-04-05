JUCO Basketball | Logan's East named national player of the year

CARTERVILLE — For the second time in the last three years, the John A. Logan College men's basketball program can boast a national player of the year award winner.

Guard Sean East was told last week by a representative with the National Junior College Athletic Association that he had earned the distinction.

Jay Scrubb, now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, won the award in 2020, but due to COVID-19, Scrubb and Logan missed out on competing at the national tournament.

As for East, it certainly didn't hurt his case any when he deposited 43 points in a losing cause at the national tournament.

For the season, East averaged 21 points per game, 5.7 assists against only two turnovers, and 4.3 rebounds. Moreover, he was almost automatic at the free-throw line, draining 173-of-195 attempts (88.7 percent) and was deadly on 3-pointers, going 50-of-122 for a stunning 41 percent. Overall, he converted 53.4 percent of his shots from the field.

Those were numbers that were simply too good to ignore.

"Winning this award means a lot to me," said East, a Louisville, Ky. native. "Hard work and dedication has gotten me to where I am today. The countless hours in the gym. It never stops with me. Finally, things are starting to pay off in a good way."

A 6-foot-3 guard who came to Logan by way of the University of Massachusetts and Bradley, East found the fit he was looking for when he picked the Volunteers.

"From top to bottom, everyone at Logan made me feel welcome," he said. "The people - that's what I'm going to miss the most about the school."

East said he has narrowed his choice of four-year schools to six - Kentucky, Oregon, Missouri, Clemson, South Florida and Brigham Young and intends to make his decision within the next couple of weeks.

"I think one of those schools is the best fit for me," he said. "I just hope I can find the coach who allows me to be me just like Coach (Kyle) Smithpeters did at Logan. And it wasn't just on the court. Coach cares about his players. He was constantly checking on me to see if I had everything I needed and was doing everything I needed to do to succeed in the classroom."

Smithpeters said East earned his award.

"What I will remember about Sean the most is that as good a player as he was, he was even a more exceptional person. This recognition was well deserved. He did all the work. We just helped to guide him along. His parents - Sean Sr. and Tiffany - have a lot to do with his success, as well. They taught him the value of hard work."

Smithpeters said he is stunned to be fortunate to coach two national players of the year in such a short span of time.

"Obviously, it's great for our program and great for player recruitment," he said. "To know that we have two in three years...that's hard for me to wrap my head around."

Smithpeters added that "a lot of things had to fall into place" for East this past season in order for him to enjoy the success he did.

"He had a great group of teammates around him, which doesn't hurt. These guys won 29 games - the most in school history. There is a lot to be thankful for with this group. As for Sean, I know that he will be successful no matter which school he chooses. We wish him well."

