CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College standout guard Curt Lewis was recently named the National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Year shortly after the Volunteers captured their first national title.

That marks the third Logan player to win the prestigious honor in the last four years. Jay Scrubb (Los Angeles Clippers) won the award in 2020 and Sean East (University of Missouri) won the award in 2022.

“It feels great to win it,” Lewis said. “I found out about it on Twitter as I was driving home to Louisville last week. I knew that I was in the running for the award, but it was pretty exciting when I learned I had won.”

A 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, Lewis averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists-per-game for the national champion Vols. He also had 81 steals this past season.

He poured in 27 points in the national tournament semifinal win over Tallahassee Community College and was high scorer in the championship game win over Northwest Florida State College with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

“Curt is very deserving of this honor,” Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters said in a story printed on the NJCAA website. “He bet on himself going the junior college route. The hard work and dedication he has for the game does not go unnoticed.”

Smithpeters said Lewis never faltered when things got tough.

“He persevered and kept working toward our team goals,” the coach said. “He is a winner on and off the court. We, at Logan, are thrilled for Curt and his family, and are very excited for his future (committed to the University of Missouri).”

JALC Athletic Director Greg Starrick also stated on the NJCAA website that Lewis was a welcome addition for the Vols.

“Curt had clutch performances throughout the season when his team needed him the most,” Starrick said. “But what I admired the most about him was his willingness to always put the team first. Winning a championship was always more important to him than individual honors.”

Lewis transferred to Logan from Eastern Kentucky University, where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds-per-game.

“It’s been a great year,” Lewis said. “Coming to Logan was definitely the right choice for me. As far back as last summer, I knew, really we all knew, just how good a team we had and could be.

“There was no selfishness with this team and we all genuinely liked one another and hung out together,” he said. “Sure, there were some arguments from time to time, but then we’d shake hands and it was over.”

Lewis said the goal from the start was to win a conference, region and national championship.

“We had a real hunger for it,” Lewis said. “And then after we won that first game at nationals against Monroe College, we felt it was within our grasp.”

Lewis said he is ready for the next chapter in his basketball career – a trip to Columbia, Missouri to play for the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “I want to play at the highest level. I’m ready.”

At Mizzou, Lewis will be reunited with Missouri assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters who recruited him to Logan, and Sean East, who played against him in middle school in Louisville.