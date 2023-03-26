CARTERVILLE – It was the perfect day to welcome home a national champion. Sunshine and blue skies. Temps in the low 70s. "Chamber of Commerce weather," as John A. Logan College Athletic Director Greg Starrick noted.

About 200 supporters of the men’s basketball team – most donning Logan blue shirts and caps –turned out Sunday afternoon outside the college to shake hands, grab hugs, pose for photos, and get autographs from players and coaches.

And although the bus trip was wearisome (about eight hours in length from Hutchinson, Kansas to Carterville), everyone was all smiles as they exited the bus, quickly surrounded by well wishers clapping and cheering.

How could that not bring a smile to one’s face?

For the record, Logan defeated Northwest Florida in the national championship game Saturday, 73-70, to finish 33-2, winners of 31 consecutive games.

But Sunday’s welcome was less to do with Saturday's win and more to do with being home among family and friends.

The Vols were not only the toast of the town both in Hutch and Carterville; they were also gaining legions of new fans here in Southern Illinois.

As Logan notched wins over Monroe College (New York) Tuesday, Midland College (Texas) Thursday, Tallahassee Community College (Florida) Friday, and finally Northwest Florida on Saturday, more and more people took notice.

More people were turning on the radio and listening to Mike Murphy and Tim Ricci call the games on 103.5 FM. Others were paying for a livestream of the games. There were watch parties at the college all week in the auditorium, and on Saturday, the championship game was televised nationally by ESPN U.

“You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” Starrick said prior to the team’s arrival. And he’s right. The men’s basketball team did more for recruiting new students to John A. Logan College in one week than a year’s worth of advertisements can do.

Larry Chapman and his wife, Mary Jane, were among the early arrivals to the college to welcome the team home.

The now retired former Dean of Students at the college was all decked out in his Logan blue and white.

“This (national championship) means a whole lot to the college,” Chapman said. “It’s something that all athletic programs strive for at any level – to be No. 1 in something. And these guys this year took it all the way in a fantastic way.” Chapman said he believes the Vols were denied a chance to contend for a national title when NJCAA Player of the Year Jay Scrubb played for the team in 2020 … but that was during the outbreak of COVID-19 and the national tourney was cancelled.

That’s what makes winning it this year even more special to him.

“My wife (Mary Jane) and I have been season ticketholders here the last few years. I go to most all the home games and some of the road games. I went to the watch parties at the college and I went to watch the championship game at a friend’s house yesterday. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

Scott Wernsman, Asssociate Dean of Career and Technical Education at Logan, is a huge fan of the team and is a game-day worker at home games.

“I think this is a big deal to both the college and to Southern Illinois,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize the quality of basketball that comes through our gymnasium and the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.”

Wernsman, who was a former player and coach at a nearby college, added that it’s great to see an estimated crowd of 200 gather to welcome the team home from its weeklong journey.

“What a ride for Coach Smithpeters in his first year,” Wernsman said. “We all know that Tyler comes from a great coaching family – from his father (Randy) to his older brother, Kyle, where he assisted the previous four years. The seed was planted. Tyler took it and ran with it and put his own footprint on this program.”

Longtime JALC student adviser, Teri Campbell, formerly worked for the athletic department and has always maintained close ties with the men’s basketball program.

“I am so proud of Tyler. I’ve known him forever. He’s just the nicest guy,” Campbell said. “He’s low key, not a braggart. He gets things done and he does them the right way. This couldn’t happen to a nicer guy and a nicer family.”

Campbell said if the team’s success doesn’t make people here in Southern Illinois happy, perhaps nothing will.

“This is such good news,” she said. “Those are good kids on the team with a good coaching staff. All year long, people have rallied behind them and they just keep winning. I think they’ve forgotten how to lose.”

Gail Johnson is the team’s photographer and unofficial “team mom” the last five years. Her son, Justin, is a former Carterville High School and Logan player and now graduate assistant coach for the team.

“Winning this championship means a lot to those kids,” she said. “They deserve it more than anyone else who was out there (Hutchinson). They’re all good guys on and off the court and worked so hard for it. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Marion High School senior Elliott O’Keefe said he and his father, Steve O’Keefe, who works at the college in public relations, marketing and communications, made the trip to Kansas Friday to watch the semifinals and finals.

“We wanted to be there to see our Vols win it all,” he said. “I thought it was a great experience for both the players and the fans. There’s not much to do in Hutch, but it was great to see your local school play at that high a level for the first time in school history.”

O’Keefe added that standout players don’t have to go to the highest level of college ball to be successful and have a great college experience.

“You can win and get a lot of recognition at the junior college level, especially John A. Logan College, which has sent a lot of guys to high D-1 programs and even NBA teams.”

Vols head coach Tyler Smithpeters said he is thankful for the support shown by the school and SI community.

“This is what it’s about,” he said, motioning to his players visiting with fans. “Our guys have done such a good job of interacting with the fans throughout the whole season on and off the court. Our guys deserved this (championship) and so does John A. Logan College.”

Smithpeters said he and his staff told the players to enjoy the moment and never take it for granted. He said he takes his own advice.

“I don’t really know how to put it into words when it comes to winning a national championship in my first year as a head coach. I don’t do much. It’s more our players. I stand on the sideline. I’m just happy for them.”

It's safe to say that Smithpeters does more than stand on the sideline.