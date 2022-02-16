MVC Notebook | Changes coming for Aces, Redbirds

In Southern Illinois on Wednesday, you could hear the wind howling wherever you were.

The same can be said these days in the Missouri Valley Conference, where one men’s program made a change on Sunday and another one seems destined to as soon as its season ends at Arch Madness next month.

Illinois State canned Dan Muller on Sunday in a move that appeared inevitable with every Redbird loss. The decision came a day after ISU blew a double-digit lead and fell 60-57 at Indiana State. Making it weird was that Muller planned to coach the season’s remainder with the blessing of his players, but did an about-face Monday and left the program immediately.

Former North Dakota coach Brian Jones is the interim coach for the season’s remainder. The Redbirds’ program should attract some national interest, given its tradition, good facilities and proximity to major cities for recruiting.

Meanwhile, a post from the Twitter account @AcesReboot, devoted to Evansville basketball, said Wednesday that coach Todd Lickliter tendered his resignation last week but was talked into staying for the rest of the year by athletic director Mark Spencer.

The former coach at Butler and Iowa, Lickliter was pressed into the coaching job back in 2020 when Walter McCarty was fired after an investigation revealed reports of unwelcome conduct that violated Title IX laws.

Lickliter hasn’t been able to find traction with the Purple Aces. They went 9-16 in 2020-21 and were 6-18 going into Wednesday night’s game at Drake. Evansville has a good though sterile off-campus facility in Ford Center and nowhere to go but up.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The MVC women’s race is probably going down to the final Saturday of the regular season. Illinois State’s 11-2 record is a half-game better than SIU (10-2), a game and a half ahead of Missouri State (9-3) and two games up on Northern Iowa (9-4).

The Redbirds get to run the gauntlet in their next four games. After hosting Missouri State and SIU this weekend, they visit the Iowa schools the next weekend before closing at Bradley. The Salukis and UNI are the only teams to beat Illinois State.

UNI’s NCAA at-large hopes took a fatal blow over the weekend with road losses to SIU and Missouri State. The Panthers were 46th before those defeats and fell to 51st, which means they’ll likely need to win the conference tournament next month to get an NCAA berth.

Missouri State has a good chance to run the table and finish at 15-3, which would probably provide it with an NCAA bid whether they win the conference tournament or not. SIU’s NET is 74, which is a far cry from where it was in non-conference, but unlikely to earn an at-large.

THREE-DOT TIME

Bradley trailed by 25 points in the second half before drawing within five late in its 65-57 loss Tuesday night at SIU, a comeback coach Brian Wardle took full credit for afterwards. “My competitive spirit got us back in the game,” he said to the Peoria Journal Star. “I feel like I played because I had to push the buttons to get them communicating.” … Loyola’s 85-58 beatdown of Northern Iowa Sunday in Chicago put the Ramblers in first place on the men’s side at 10-3 entering Wednesday night’s trip to Valparaiso. Don’t be stunned if the rematch on Feb. 26 in Cedar Falls is for the MVC regular season title. … That rout of UNI also kept the Ramblers safely in at-large land at No. 28 in the NET, giving them a safety net should they stumble at Arch Madness. … Stat of the year: Missouri State’s Gaige Prim drew a whopping 17 fouls from Indiana State defenders Tuesday night in the Bears’ 79-70 win. By contrast, Missouri State was whistled for 14 fouls as a team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.