MVC Notebook | Saluki men learn MVC hoops schedule

The long-awaited release of the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball conference schedule occurred Thursday morning.

From SIU’s perspective, the most notable things are no trip to Nashville in Belmont’s first year in the conference, an early January visit from MVC preseason favorite Drake and some difficult back-to-back road trips.

The 20-game conference schedule includes home-and-homes with nine of the 11 league opponents, plus a one-off with two other teams. The Salukis’ one-offs occur on New Year’s Day when Belmont comes to the Banterra Center and on Feb. 14 when they make the long trip to Valparaiso.

SIU starts conference play at Evansville for the second straight year, this time on Nov. 30. The Salukis needed a last-second jumper from Marcus Domask last year in Ford Center to pull out a two-point win over the Purple Aces.

The Salukis will host Indiana State on Dec. 7 in their other MVC game before Christmas. They’ll jump full-bore into conference play on Dec. 29 with a trip to new league rival Murray State, followed by consecutive home games with Belmont and Drake (Jan. 4).

While the official MVC preseason poll won’t come out until October, Drake has been tabbed as a favorite according to Blue Ribbon. The Bulldogs return several fifth and sixth-year seniors, as well as sophomore forward Tucker DeVries, the son of coach Darian DeVries who might be a preseason favorite for Player of the Year.

SIU has three stretches of consecutive road games in the conference. Based on the mileage, the toughest one happens in mid-February, when it plays at Drake on the 11th, a Saturday, and travels to Valparaiso on a Tuesday night.

Other back-to-backs on the roads send the Salukis to Northern Iowa on Jan. 7 and Indiana State on Jan. 11, as well as to Illinois State on Jan. 29 and Bradley on Feb. 1.

Murray State’s first visit to Banterra Center as an MVC member occurs on Jan. 24, while SIU hosts MVC rookie UIC on Feb. 8 and finishes conference play at UIC on Feb. 26.

The Salukis still have four non-conference games to be announced. They are waiting on returned contracts from other schools for two games. They are still looking for two opponents after Sam Houston State opted not to play home-and-home after initially agreeing to it.

Tip-off times and TV designations for conference games will be announced later. The women’s conference basketball schedule will be announced soon.

FCS vs. FBS

MVFC schools have four cracks to get a win over FBS opponents this weekend, including top-ranked North Dakota State’s trip to Arizona.

Betting lines aren’t a thing for FCS vs. FBS games, but if they existed, the Bison would probably be favored against the Wildcats. NDSU has won six straight against FBS teams and hasn’t played one since bumping off Iowa six years ago.

It’s been business as usual for the Bison, who have won their first two games by a combined 99-17. But they did sustain a serious injury in Saturday’s 43-3 rout of North Carolina A&T, losing pro prospect Eli Mostaert to a season-ending broken fibula.

Also getting opportunities against TV league programs are SIU (Northwestern), Youngstown State (Kentucky) and Missouri State (Arkansas). The latter game is notable because it’s the return of Bears coach Bobby Petrino to one of his former employers.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Prior to Sept. 1, SIU women’s soccer had never had a Player of the Week in its three-year existence. Now it’s had three in the last two weeks with Maddy Alaluf (Goalkeeper of the Week this week) joining Liz Brechtel (Offensive POY) and Paris Walsh (Defensive POY) from the previous week. … SIU’s football team isn’t the only one with high expectations who’s off to an 0-2 beginning in the league. Northern Iowa and South Dakota join them on that list, although both teams started with consecutive road games. … SIU’s volleyball team has already matched its win total from last year (5) by going 2-1 last weekend at Central Arkansas’ tourney. The Salukis host a tournament this weekend that gives them a chance to pick up three more wins prior to starting conference play Sept. 23 at Murray State.