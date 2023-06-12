Barring a last-minute addition or subtraction, it appears that the SIU men’s basketball team has set its roster for the 2023-24 season after Monday’s news that it’s inked 6-5 guard R.J. McGee via the transfer portal.

A product of Chicago’s Kenwood High School, McGee has played in 105 games the last four years at Tulane, averaging 4.4 points per game last year in 16.9 minutes per game. McGee has shot 49.3 and 50 %, respectively, over his last two seasons with the Green Wave.

“He has tremendous character and will provide great experience to our team this upcoming season,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “He is a versatile guard who can score in multiple ways and can guard multiple positions.

“I love his toughness and competitiveness. All he talked about was how badly he wants to win a championship next year. He will be a great fit for our program.”

McGee averaged a rebound every six minutes, a decent rate for a guard, and committed just 12 turnovers in 508 minutes. His career 3-point success rate of 31.6 % suggests a player who’s better at finishing near the bucket than hitting jumpers.

He’ll be the sixth newcomer to the program, joining Trey Miller (Incarnate Word), Jarrett Hensley (Cincinnati) and Jovan Stulic (Little Rock) as portal acquisitions. Incoming freshmen guards Kennard Davis of St. Louis and Sheridan Sharp of Indianapolis signed in November and May, respectively.

McGee has enjoyed big offensive games in his Tulane career, tying his career high with 17 points in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 10 against Wichita State. He also tallied 14 points in a New Year’s Day win over Memphis.

It’s likely that McGee will enter the playing rotation in the backcourt along with returning starter Xavier Johnson, four-year veteran Trent Brown, Miller and Stulic.

TREES CHOPPED DOWN

Perhaps it didn’t matter where Indiana State played TCU in the NCAA baseball super-regionals. The Horned Frogs were billed as one of the hottest teams in the country prior to the series and validated that assertion with 4-1 and 6-4 wins to earn a Men’s College World Series berth.

But it’s also fair to say that the 14th-seeded Sycamores weren’t helped by having to cede home field for the series because of the university’s long-standing association with the Indiana Special Olympics. University President Deborah Curtis pulled the school’s bid to host the super-regional on Tuesday.

There were concerns that with 5,000 visitors coming to Terre Haute that the school might not have enough staffing or space to properly host both Special Olympics and a super-regional. Hotel space might have been a problem as well.

Regardless, Indiana State’s chances of reaching the MCWS for the first time in 37 years probably ended when the school opted to pull its bid. Giving up a three-run inning in Friday’s 4-1 loss and a five-spot on Saturday night didn’t help, either.

One can’t blame diehard Sycamore fans for playing the what-if game on this one for a while to come, even if next year’s team could return up to eight starters.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Mullins and SIU fans had to like the good reviews Sharp’s play in this weekend’s All-Star games between top seniors from Indiana and Kentucky engendered. Sharp averaged 10 points and eight boards in a split between the two starts and added five assists in Saturday night’s 95-74 win in Indianapolis. … Missouri State closer Garrett Ferguson was named to the second team on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America squad on Monday. Ferguson pitched to a 1.88 earned run average in 21 appearances, allowing opponents to bat only .158. … Drake’s Isaac Basten finished fifth in the 1500-meter run at the NCAA Track & Field Championships Friday with a time of 3:43.33, marking the sixth straight year the program has had a finalist in that event.