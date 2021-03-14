No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 3 Illinois accomplished one major goal. The next one will be even more difficult.

As the Fighting Illini celebrated their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 with a 91-88 overtime victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday, they quickly turned the focus to their No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the opportunity it presents.

”It was crazy, thinking about all the things we've accomplished and knowing how I came on my visit with coach (Brad) Underwood and I told him these are the things we can accomplish," Ayo Dosunmu said after being named the tourney's Most Outstanding Player. “So to get up there, cut that net down and see that No. 1 seed come up there, it’s just an unreal feeling."

Especially given the oddities of this season.

Despite playing the regular season in front of minimal fans, the Illini (23-6) hoisted the trophy underneath the mid-court video board and watched the selection show with a throng of loud, orange-clad fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

It all seemed perfectly aligned for the deep and versatile Illini.