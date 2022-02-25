SIU Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

DES MOINES – There were the logo 3s from the Saluki snout and the mane by Lance Jones.

There was the spectacular follow slam by Ben Coupet, Jr. that made its way on the four-letter network’s Top 10 plays.

Most importantly, there were a season-high 90 points scored Wednesday night in a rout of Illinois State and a fourth consecutive win for the SIU men.

Now comes 'prove it' time.

When SIU (16-13, 9-8) visits Drake at 3 p.m. Saturday, it will be a test of its true readiness for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament next weekend.

Sure, the Salukis have their longest winning streak of the year at a time when you most want to have it. But three of those wins have occurred against teams below them in the standings. Two of them – Evansville and Illinois State – are playing out the string on long, miserable years.

The Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5) do not fit that category. They were an NCAA Tournament team last year and have won at least 20 games in each of coach Darian DeVries’ four years. Six seniors are among their top seven players and the other one is leading scorer Tucker DeVries, the coach’s son.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins.

Can the Salukis withstand that challenge and take a five-game winning streak to St. Louis? Here are three factors that might answer that question.

1. Coupet’s emergence

Championship-level teams usually have three players who can go get a basket when their team needs it. Jones and Marcus Domask have given SIU two of those types of players this year.

Coupet’s play in December, when he led the team in scoring, suggested he could be an effective third wheel. He tailed off in January, but has picked up the pace lately, averaging 19 ppg in the last three contests.

On his Senior Night Wednesday, Coupet scored a game-high 22 points while taking just nine field goal attempts. He was 3 of 6 from 3 and drove with an aggression not always seen, attracting enough whistles to go 7 of 8 at the line.

“My coaching staff talked to me about it,” Coupet said. “They said guys would come flying at me at the 3-point line, so they said if I put it on the floor and got to the rim, it would make me a more dynamic player.”

Dynamic players can help a team get a long way in March.

2. Revenge game?

Of all the agonizing losses the Salukis ate in January, when they lost six of eight games, their 60-59 setback to Drake on Jan. 17 in Banterra Center ranks at the top of the list.

SIU had the ball down one with 21 seconds left with a chance to win. Most teams will try to take the first good look they can in case the shot misses. That leaves them with time to grab an offensive rebound or foul and extend the game.

The Salukis opted for the last shot, getting the ball to Domask. He dribbled, drew a double-team and fired a pass to Dalton Banks in the right corner. A wide-open Banks rose for the potential game-winner … and time expired before he could shoot because it took Domask too long to pass.

After most games this year, win or lose, Mullins has talked about the need for his team to learn from their experiences. A win at Knapp Center against an opponent honoring a half-dozen seniors would be quite a demonstration of SIU’s ability to learn from adversity.

3. The pre-exam

If the conference tournament represents the final exam for most Division I teams, the last game can serve as a pre-exam of sorts.

What better setting for a final tuneup for Arch Madness than a road game against a good team that has something at stake? Winning would send quite a message to the rest of the top seeds that these Salukis have real bite.

“Our whole thing is we want to keep getting better,” Mullins said. “We don’t want to have a setback, but regardless of what happens, we have to play the right way. We have to play our best, obviously, against an NCAA Tournament team.”

