SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Jones make All-MVC team

SIU guard Lance Jones keeps the ball away from a Northern Iowa defender on Feb. 9 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. 

SIU's Marcus Domask and Lance Jones were honored with spots on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team on Tuesday.

Domask, who led the Salukis in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.1) and assists (3.9), scored 20 or more points nine times this year in earning a second team selection. He collected 21 in the regular season finale on Saturday at Drake.

A member of the All-Defensive Team, Jones paced the conference in steals at 2.0 per game and ranks 15th in all-time steals at SIU with 122. His per-game average of 1.43 in his career rates 7th. For good measure, he finished as the Salukis' second-leading scorer this year.

Northern Iowa's A.J. Green, who led the Panthers to the MVC regular season title, was named Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim, along with Lucas Williamson (Loyola) and Terry Roberts (Bradley).

Drake's Tucker DeVries and Garrett Sturtz joined Domask on the second team. Noah Carter (UNI) and MVC scoring leader Antonio Reeves (Illinois State) rounded out that unit.

— The Southern

