Scottie Ebube is a young man of few words.

If the SIU redshirt sophomore center has his way, his play in 2023-24 will speak louder than the Banterra Center crowd after one of his powerful, thunderous dunks.

In a Missouri Valley Conference full of three and four-guard lineups, as well as teams that rarely play anyone taller than 6-foot-9, Ebube checks in at 6-10 and 273 pounds. Good luck moving him out of post position unless you do your early work.

“His best basketball is ahead of him,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins before practice Tuesday. “He’s put in a lot of hard work. He did some really good things for us last year and moving forward, I’m excited to see where he can go with it.”

The only complaint Mullins or anyone connected with the program could have about Ebube is that he didn’t have enough of a chance to do more things, thanks largely to a fluke injury the day after SIU routed Little Rock 94-63 in the season opener.

Ebube was brilliant in just eight minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds before fouling out. Putting his power, strength and surprising ability to whip big men down the floor in transition on full display, Ebube quickly won over the Dawg Pound and many other SIU fans.

The next time Ebube checked into a game was Jan. 4 for a minute late in the first half of the team’s 53-49 MVC win over Drake. He missed 14 games, a lot of practices and much developmental time thanks to a broken wrist suffered in a scooter accident on an unseasonably warm November day.

“It was tough, really tough,” Ebube said. “Mentally, I learned a lot from it and I’m trying to get back to it. Just trying to have a great season.”

Ebube played just 49 minutes over 12 games, finishing with 38 points and 22 rebounds. Or to put it another way, he averaged a rebound roughly every two minutes, a rate that will make most coaches search for ways to put one on the floor.

He gave the Salukis a spark in league wins over Illinois State and UIC at home. He scored seven points in just five minutes on Jan. 14 to help SIU stop the Redbirds, then threw down four dunks in five minutes of a two-point win over UIC on Feb. 8.

Mostly, his 2022-23 season was watching and learning from veterans like Marcus Domask, Lance Jones, JD Muila and Jawaun Newton. Working against Muila every day in practice was educational, with the older man helping Ebube with things like positioning and using his size to gain advantages in the mosh pit of the lane.

“He taught me a lot of things about being a big,” Ebube said of Muila. “JD helped me a lot. He taught me about doing things right all the time.”

One thing no one’s had to teach Ebube was his ability to run the floor. When the Salukis got into transition during his minutes, guards like Jones and Xavier Johnson found they could get the ball to him for a bucket and perhaps some harm.

Even a gritty old guard like Mullins, the point guard for SIU’s Sweet 16 team of 2007, had to laugh when asked if he’d be willing to take a charge if Ebube had a full head of steam.

“If it was to win a championship, absolutely,” said Mullins with a grin that implied it might not happen in some random game anywhere else.

Ebube might become the first true low-post threat of the Mullins era if he can stay healthy and defend without fouling. He drew a whistle every 4.1 minutes last year, a rate he can’t come close to duplicating if he’s to make the impact most feel he can.

By contrast, Muila was whistled once every 7.1 minutes, Clarence Rupert once every 8.3 and Troy D’Amico once every 15.7 minutes. Even Cade Hornecker, a 7-0 center who played in just 11 games and 48 minutes, managed a foul rate of 4.4.

Should Ebube avoid the whistles, he has the potential to create a lot of matchup nightmares for SIU foes. And as one writer noted last winter, he could become the MVC player most likely to shatter a backboard before his career ends.

“It’s just a blessing to be in that position,” Ebube said.