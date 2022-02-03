SIU Men's Basketball | Inside the numbers: A closer look at some key stats

Basketball is by nature an action and reaction sport.

But like everything else in sports these days, its analytic side has grown to the point where it drives decisions and game theory in some places as much as a coach’s gut feel and instinct.

That is true with the SIU men. Third-year coach Bryan Mullins played for Chris Lowery, who stressed effort and defense that led to offense. So there’s a side of Mullins that leans to controlling a game via physical exertion and outworking an opponent.

Mullins also cut his coaching teeth at the feet of Porter Moser at Loyola, serving as an assistant coach on his staff when the Ramblers shocked the country by reaching the Final Four in 2018. From Moser, who came to Loyola after being the lead assistant under the late Rick Majerus at Saint Louis from 2007-11, Mullins learned analytic concepts.

Like Majerus, Moser believed in things like the concept of the corner 3, steering opponents’ top scorers from their favorite spots on the floor and creating lineup combinations that gave a team the best chance to win based on a game situation or an opponent’s alignment.

“You have to factor all parts of a game into your decisions,” Mullins said Thursday morning. “There’s a place for analytics and we certainly use them, but you also have to react to what’s going on in front of you.

“Do you have a key player in foul trouble? Is someone simply playing with a whole lot of energy to where you have to have him out there? And does a player not have it that day? That’s why you have to adapt.”

That being said, watch the Salukis play and it’s easy to understand what they try to do to win games. They believe in shooting 3-pointers or driving to the goal over taking long – or as Mullins calls them at times, tough 2s – 2-point shots.

On defense, they attempt to take away the things they want to do on offense. They aim to deny opponents clean looks on 3-pointers while endeavoring to make them settle for mid-range shots and then closing out with rebounds.

The website kenpom.com, which tracks everything a Division I team does from tempo to lineup combos, unveils some interesting numbers about this SIU squad.

To wit:

1. Per 100 possessions, the offense scores 101.3 points, 1.2 points below the Division I average. The defense, which leads the Missouri Valley Conference in fewest points allowed per game at 60.6, permits 98.4 points per 100 possessions. That’s good for 86th in Division I.

2. Because of their frequent use of 3-pointers, the Salukis’ effective field goal percentage is 50.4, a tick above the national average of 49.9. Effective field goal percentage adjusts to account for the fact that 3-pointers count for more than 2s.

For instance, when SIU drilled Valparaiso 77-55 Sunday, it was 31 of 61 from the field and 11 of 21 on 3-pointers. Its overall shooting percentage was 50.8, but its effective field goal percentage was 59.8 thanks to all the 3s.

By contrast, when the Salukis lost 69-54 to Missouri State on Wednesday night, it shot 36.2 percent from the field and 3 of 20 on 3s. That made their effective field goal percentage 38.8, which usually spells trouble.

3. SIU’s turnover rate of 17.9 per 100 possessions ranks in the top third nationally, but its offensive rebound rate of 24.4 is 283rd in Division I and its steal percentage of 8.5 is 242nd.

4. The Salukis’ most frequently used lineup over the last five games is their starting five of Marcus Domask, Lance Jones, J.D. Muila, Steven Verplancken and Ben Coupet, which have played nearly 18 percent of the time.

The second most used five has Dalton Banks on the floor in place of Muila; that grouping has gotten 5 percent of playing time. The other eight groupings have each picked up between 2.1 and 4.6 percent of the minutes.

One thing it didn’t take a deep dive into the stats to tell Mullins, or anyone else, was that missed shots led to a lesser performance on defense when Missouri State blew the game open in the second half. During a 23-5 run, the eye test and the raw data both came up with the same finding: The game was over.

And just a few minutes after the game, Mullins sounded like someone who was already searching for solutions for the team’s next game at Illinois State on Saturday night.

“We got to have two great practices and be ready to go,” he said.

