Jerrance Howard and Bryan Mullins were within a game of playing each other for a national championship in 2018.

Now Howard has joined Mullins as SIU’s newest men’s basketball assistant, bringing a reputation as being one of the nation’s top recruiters and a passion for working the sidelines.

“I am a people person and I always have a good feeling,” he said Wednesday morning, minutes after confirming he was taking the job. I want to help people benefit from my energy. I pride myself on never having a bad day.”

The 42-year old Howard has served as an assistant coach for some of the sport’s biggest names during 18 years on the job. He’s worked under the likes of Billy Gillespie, Bruce Weber, Larry Brown, Bill Self and Chris Beard.

Howard has been out of coaching since August, when he left Beard’s staff at Texas. He considered becoming an agent but ultimately felt he needed to return to the sidelines.

When Pat Monaghan departed SIU last month to take an assistant coach’s job at Green Bay, Howard wasted no time applying.

“It was a no-brainer for me to apply,” Howard said. “I’ve always been a fan of coach Mullins as a player and a coach. When we were in the Final Four at Kansas in 2018, if we won our semifinal and Loyola had won, I would have had that scout.

“So I knew a lot about Bryan and knew how tough he was as a player and knew what he did to help Loyola go from last place in the (Missouri) Valley to a Final Four team. He’s always been good to me and I’ve been welcomed to the family with open arms.”

Mullins, who’s coming off a 23-10 season that saw the Salukis place in a tie for third in the MVC, was more than happy to add Howard to the staff.

“His winning background will have an immediate impact on our culture and his ability to form relationships and develop players is what separates him from so many coaches,” Mullins said in a press release.

Howard's numerous connections in the state of Illinois and throughout the Midwest are expected to help SIU's recruiting, not only with high school players but in the transfer portal. The Salukis currently list just nine players on their 2023-24 roster after losing four to the portal last month, including the top two scorers the last two years, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

During his eight years at Kansas, Howard helped 13 players move on to the NBA. That includes current MVP candidate Joel Embiid, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins, Josh Jackson and Kelly Oubre – all first round selections.

Howard said that not only demonstrates his effectiveness at recruiting but at player development.

“I do not doubt that he will help Southern Illinois immediately,” said Brown, who had Howard on his SMU staff in 2012-13. “He is a tireless recruiter who can connect with players and coaches at a high level. He was an unbelievable asset to my staff and program.”

Besides Mullins, Howard has another critical tie to SIU in Weber. He worked under Weber at Illinois from 2007-12 and served as the program’s interim coach when Weber left.

“He has been associated with some of the elite coaches in the history of college basketball and brings a special knowledge of what it takes to be successful,” Weber said. “Jerrance has an amazing energy and passion for the game of basketball.”

Howard’s first coaching gig came as an administrative assistant to Gillespie at Texas A&M from 2004-07. The Aggies won 73 games during his three seasons and earned a spot in an NCAA regional semifinal in 2007.

A 2004 graduate of Illinois, where he majored in speech communications, Howard was part of two Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight team during his four years. Playing with teammates like Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Frank Williams, Howard helped the Fighting Illini earn 104 wins.

He is married to Jessica and the couple have two children, Jerrance, Jr. and Jaya.