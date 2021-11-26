SIU Men's Basketball | Jones gets Salukis past Alcorn State

CARBONDALE — The two things that put the Southern Illinois University men's basketball team into a big hole ultimately helped them pick up a huge win Friday night.

Lance Jones grabbed an offensive rebound from a missed free throw to score the winning points with 5.6 seconds left as the Salukis rallied from a 17-point hole to beat Alcorn State, 62-59, at the Banterra Center.

"Just finding ways to win," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "The guys were doing whatever they could to win the game."

Marcus Domask led all scorers with 24 points and Jones finished with 21 for the Salukis, who trailed 46-30 with 13:38 remaining.

SIU (3-3) had just four offensive rebounds in the game and went 10 of 25 from the charity stripe. But one of those misses and rebounds led to victory.

"These kids love representing this university," Mullins said. "There's a lot of pride when they put that jersey on. Nobody should come in this arena and play with more toughness than us."

Domask started the comeback with a 3-pointer after initially faking a pass and hearing nearly the entire crowd say "Shoot it."

The Braves were still seemingly in control at 49-35 after a 3-pointer from big man Lenell Henry, who finished with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

But the Salukis chipped away and had it down eight on a trey by Domask, then down to four on a layup by J.D. Muila with 8:23 left.

A baseline layup by Domask had the margin down to two and SIU missed on three chances to tie or take the lead, but the Salukis finally went in front at 55-54 after Jones drove for a layup and got a goaltending call with 2:08 remaining.

"We got stop after stop after stop," Mullins said.

Keondre Montgomery hit a step-back triple to put Alcorn State in front again with 1:04 left and free throws from Justin Thomas had the Braves in front 59-56 with 20.7 seconds left.

Rather than go for a 3-pointer, Jones drove the lane and was fouled. He split a pair of free throws and then stole the inbound pass and made a layup to tie it at 59.

Paul King missed a bonus free throw for Alcorn State with 11.4 remaining and SIU's J.D. Muila was fouled and missed but Jones was there with his final heroics.

"That's college basketball," Domask said. "Credit to my teammates. They kept playing. Lance came up big for us. It was a heck of a finish."

SIU was playing for the first time since the heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to old rival Creighton at the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alcorn State (0-5) out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference is playing all of its non-conference games on the road this season. The Braves, who will ultimately play 16 straight road games before taking their home court, were coming off an 84-57 loss at Gonzaga.

The first half couldn't have gone much worse for the Salukis, who trailed by as many as 17 points after the Braves went on a 15-3 run. SIU was outrebounded, 21-12, and didn't have an offensive rebound. The Salukis were 9 of 21 from the field but 3 of 12 from the foul line.

SIU had an early 6-2 lead after 3-pointers from Ben Coupet Jr. and Steven Verplancken, but the Braves took an 11-8 advantage on a trey by Bryon Joshua with 13:37 left and led the rest of the half.

Alcorn State's lead reached 23-11 following a 3-pointer from Oddyst Walker and a basket from Dominic Brewton around a free throw by Coupet, then jumped to its highest point at 30-13 with a layup by Dontrell McQuarter and jumper by King.

The Salukis got within a dozen three times after that but went into the locker room trailing 36-22 at the break.

"We just talked about wanting it," Domask said. "They wanted it more and were outplaying us. Not skill wise, just playing harder than us. Coach said the second half was going to be about our character and that we'd learn a lot about our team."

That certainly happened.

"I'm proud of the guys for fighting back," Mullins said. "I'm proud of the response. We got back into it possession by possession. There are no 10-point baskets in this game. The second half was all about character and we made enough plays at the end.

"We'll take this and learn from it and get better."

SIU, which is now 6-2 all-time against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, returns to action Dec. 1 when it opens Missouri Valley Conference play at Evansville.

