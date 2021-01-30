SIU wastes Brockmeyer's career high in loss

Abby Brockmeyer did everything in her power to snap the SIU women’s basketball team’s losing streak Saturday at Loyola.

But her teammates failed to come close to matching her career-high 28 points, combining for just 18 more in a 53-46 Missouri Valley Conference defeat at Gentile Arena in Chicago.

It was the fourth consecutive setback for the Salukis (5-6, 2-4), and it may have been the most maddening one for coach Cindy Stein considering how it went down. They wiped out a seven-point fourth quarter deficit behind 10 straight points from Brockmeyer that tied the game at 41 with 4:41 left, but were outscored 12-5 after that.

“Disappointed,” Stein said. “The effort is there, but the execution isn’t. That’s what we have to get better at. We’ve got to try to iron it out.”

Brockmeyer’s previous career high was 27, set during her freshman season against Evansville. She was 12 of 20 from the field, canning both her 3-pointers. Her teammates made only 7 of 29 shots and 1 of 11 on 3s.

SIU was held under 60 points for the fifth time in seven games and under 50 for the third time in that span. Makenzie Silvey attempted just five shots in 31 minutes and scored just seven points, about half her average.