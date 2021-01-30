SIU wastes Brockmeyer's career high in loss

Abby Brockmeyer did everything in her power to snap the SIU women’s basketball team’s losing streak Saturday at Loyola.
But her teammates failed to come close to matching her career-high 28 points, combining for just 18 more in a 53-46 Missouri Valley Conference defeat at Gentile Arena in Chicago.
It was the fourth consecutive setback for the Salukis (5-6, 2-4), and it may have been the most maddening one for coach Cindy Stein considering how it went down. They wiped out a seven-point fourth quarter deficit behind 10 straight points from Brockmeyer that tied the game at 41 with 4:41 left, but were outscored 12-5 after that.
“Disappointed,” Stein said. “The effort is there, but the execution isn’t. That’s what we have to get better at. We’ve got to try to iron it out.”
Brockmeyer’s previous career high was 27, set during her freshman season against Evansville. She was 12 of 20 from the field, canning both her 3-pointers. Her teammates made only 7 of 29 shots and 1 of 11 on 3s.
SIU was held under 60 points for the fifth time in seven games and under 50 for the third time in that span. Makenzie Silvey attempted just five shots in 31 minutes and scored just seven points, about half her average.
Payton McCallister was 0 for 6 from the field and managed only two points, making her 1 of 16 in the last two games. Off the bench, four Salukis received a combined 40 minutes and tried seven shots, missing them all.
Loyola (6-4, 4-2) got 23 points, six rebounds and three assists from Bre Hampton-Bey, whose 3-point play with 4:18 remaining in the game put it ahead to stay. Maya Chandler chipped in 11 points.
Stein said SIU hurt itself with a slow start. Despite forcing eight first quarter turnovers from the Ramblers, the Salukis made just 3 of 13 field goals and trailed 9-8 going to the second period.
“We didn’t execute offensively from the start,” Stein said. “We didn’t do what we wanted to and we wound up chasing all day. Loyola has a good defense, but we would put the ball down in crowds and try to dribble through crowds.”
The Ramblers led by as many as nine points twice in the second quarter before SIU sliced the margin to 25-20 at the half as Silvey spun in the lane and knocked down a jumper as time expired.
Loyola kept the Salukis at arm’s length in the third period, upping its margin to 38-31 going into the fourth. That’s when Brockmeyer turned into a one-woman gang, but didn’t get any kind of support until it was too late to matter.
“She played a terrific game,” Stein said of the 6-1 senior. “But nobody played with her. Our guard scoring wasn’t good and no other post player made a difference.”
SIU will try to salvage a series split at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Loyola 53, SIU 46
SIU ;8;12;11;15;--;46
Loyola ;9;16;13;15;--;53
SIU (46) – Love 3-6 0-0 7, Silvey 3-5 1-1 7, McCallister 0-6 2-4 2, Brockmeyer 12-20 2-4 28, Pudlowski 1-5 0-0 2, Link 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Douvier 0-1 0-0 0, Katcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 5-9 46.
LOYOLA (53) – Hampton-Bey 9-13 5-6 23, Chandler 4-6 1-2 11, Day 2-7 3-3 7, Rice 0-3 2-2 2, Nolan 0-2 0-0 0, Meyer 2-2 0-0 4, Galanopoulos 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Tanin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-43 11-13 53.
3-point goals – SIU 3-13 (Brockmeyer 2-2, Love 1-2, Silvey 0-1, Link 0-1, Katcher 0-1, Pudlowski 0-2, McCallister 0-4), Loyola 4-6 (Chandler 2-3, Brown 1-1, Galanopoulos 1-2). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – SIU 27 (Brockmeyer, McCallister 8), Loyola 30 (Day 8). Assists – SIU 11 (Love, Pudlowski 3), Loyola 10 (Hampton-Bey 3). Total fouls – SIU 15, Loyola 12. Officials – Enlund, Halmead, Niemiera.