SIU women's basketball | Salukis get defensive, stop Loyola 58-41

“In our huddle, after the game had started, I was saying, ‘We’re not going on Thursday.’ So that was a big emphasis,” Martin said.

Playing like someone who didn’t want to get to Moline any earlier than necessary, Martin worked hard in the post all night. She finished with a game-high 16 points and six rebounds, shooting more free throws (10) than the Ramblers tried as a team (7).

That was part of coach Cindy Stein’s emphasis in practice this week. After watching two sub-par performances offensively in losses last week at Bradley and Illinois State, Stein wanted SIU to work the ball inside more frequently.

While 19 of 51 shooting and 2 of 15 marksmanship from the 3-point line suggest correctly there are still things to iron out, the fact that Martin was able to do a fair amount of damage in the lane also backs up the notion the offense followed the game plan a bit better.

“The offense sputtered at times, but when you’re playing in the Valley, that happens because every team knows each other so well,” Stein said. “We wanted to make sure our posts had a presence in the paint. We probably moved the basketball better and got our posts more shots.”