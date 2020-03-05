SIU women's basketball | Salukis get defensive, stop Loyola 58-41

CARBONDALE — If it wasn’t Awa Keita deflecting a pass or blocking a shot, it was Abby Brockmeyer finishing a dozen defensive possessions with a rebound.
If it wasn’t Payton McCallister coming around from the help side to force a turnover with alert defense, it was Kristen Nelson jumping into the passing lane and stealing the ball.
Simply put, on another night when the SIU women struggled to score, they defended so well that a poor shooting game didn’t matter.
Limiting slumping Loyola to 31.5 percent shooting from the field and forcing 18 turnovers, the Salukis pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday for a 58-41 Missouri Valley Conference win at Banterra Center.
“In the second and fourth quarter, we played with a lot of energy and did our rotations right,” said guard Makenzie Silvey. “We had a lot of spurts where we were good defensively, and that’s what allowed us to pull away.”
SIU (16-12, 8-9) could have dropped out of contention for the last bye in next week’s conference tournament, but instead put itself in position for the sixth seed. If it beats Valparaiso in Saturday’s regular season finale at 2 p.m., it will finish sixth and play the last quarterfinal game next Friday night, as opposed to starting in the play-in round next Thursday.
That was a motivator for the Salukis, particularly senior forward Nicole Martin.
“In our huddle, after the game had started, I was saying, ‘We’re not going on Thursday.’ So that was a big emphasis,” Martin said.
Playing like someone who didn’t want to get to Moline any earlier than necessary, Martin worked hard in the post all night. She finished with a game-high 16 points and six rebounds, shooting more free throws (10) than the Ramblers tried as a team (7).
That was part of coach Cindy Stein’s emphasis in practice this week. After watching two sub-par performances offensively in losses last week at Bradley and Illinois State, Stein wanted SIU to work the ball inside more frequently.
While 19 of 51 shooting and 2 of 15 marksmanship from the 3-point line suggest correctly there are still things to iron out, the fact that Martin was able to do a fair amount of damage in the lane also backs up the notion the offense followed the game plan a bit better.
“The offense sputtered at times, but when you’re playing in the Valley, that happens because every team knows each other so well,” Stein said. “We wanted to make sure our posts had a presence in the paint. We probably moved the basketball better and got our posts more shots.”
Dominating the second and fourth quarters made the difference. The Salukis outscored Loyola (15-13, 6-11) 19-9 in the second quarter for a 33-21 halftime lead, closing the first half with a 17-2 run. Every point was the result of a field goal in the lane or a foul shot.
And in the fourth quarter, after the Ramblers sliced a 13-point deficit to 39-36, SIU found the proverbial X button. It finished the game with a 17-3 spurt, and aside from McCallister’s 3-ball, everything else came on short shots in the paint or at the foul line.
Meanwhile, Loyola couldn’t come up with an antidote for the Saluki defense. Aside from 14 points by gritty senior guard Tiara Wallace, the Ramblers never found any real traction offensively in eating their sixth straight loss. They were 2 of 15 on 3-pointers and grabbed just seven offensive boards out of 37 available rebounds.
It may not have been a work of art, but it was a win SIU needed.
“We set the tone from the beginning,” Silvey said. “I thought we were able to tire them at the end of the first half and the end of the second half.”
Silvey added 14 points, 11 coming in the first half. Brockmeyer set career highs in rebounds (15) and steals (4).