SIU Women's Basketball | Rubber meets the road for Salukis

Time for the rubber to meet the road in regards to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship chances for the SIU women.

Beginning with Friday night’s visit from defending champion Missouri State, the Salukis (11-6, 6-1) play five games in 10 days, none of them a gimme. For a team that plays eight, maybe nine, players a night and leans on three for more than 80 percent of their points in MVC games, that seems like a daunting task.

“We’re going to find out what we’re made of,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “We’ve got a tough week ahead.”

Beginning with as tough a weekend as a team can have in the Valley. The Salukis and Bears are playing a home-and-home series as the teams will make up their Jan. 7 postponement Sunday in a 5 p.m. start at JQH Arena in Springfield.

A Sweet 16 team last year who would have made the NCAA Tournament the year before except for COVID-19 canceling it, Missouri State (15-4, 6-2) trails league-leading SIU by a half-game despite losing two key starters off last year’s team with torn ACLs in non-conference play.

But seeing Abby Hipp and double-double machine Jasmine Franklin go on the shelf hasn’t hampered the Bears, aside from cutting into their depth. They’ve simply remade themselves, becoming more of a defensive team that’s more likely to win 60-50 than 70-55.

Stein said Missouri State is the best defensive team she’s seen in a while. The stats bear it out. Heading into this game, the Bears rank second in Division I in defensive 3-point percentage (22.6), fourth in scoring defense (50.9 ppg) and sixth in field goal percentage defense (34.3).

In addition, 16 of the 19 teams Missouri State’s played have scored under their per-game average when facing the Bears. Eight of those 19 teams have been limited to 20 points under their per-game average.

“They put themselves a notch up because of the physicality they play with,” Stein said of Missouri State. “And the way they go after boards, they’re just a little more physical. It’s become their brand.”

The Bears outrebound opponents by nearly seven per game, averaging more than 15 offensive boards a game. The Salukis own a board margin of plus 5.1, led by MVC rebounding leader Abby Brockmeyer with 10.4 per game.

Brockmeyer is coming off a 19-point, 14-rebound outing Saturday in a 75-62 win at Evansville, SIU’s first game as the first place team in the Valley in 15 years. Makenzie Silvey added a game-high 23 points and Gabby Walker added 17.

Silvey (18.3), Brockmeyer (17) and Walker (15.4) are the top three scorers in conference games. On the year, the trio combines for 45.5 ppg, nearly 75 percent of the Salukis’ offense. Their 59 points at Evansville nearly matched the Purple Aces’ total.

That helped SIU overcome a sloppy second half in which it frittered away most of a 17-point third quarter lead, leaving Stein still looking for a complete game.

“We’ve survived but we haven’t put in a good 40 minutes,” she said. “We’ll have to do that Friday night for sure.”

DAWG BITES

The Bears have won the last four meetings in the series, including three last year. SIU’s last victory came on Jan. 17, 2020, when Walker hit a layup with 1.5 seconds left for a 70-68 win over the nation’s 17th-ranked team. It was the Salukis’ first victory over a ranked team in 33 years. … After finishing the home-and-home series with Missouri State, SIU next week visits Indiana State Wednesday in another makeup game, followed by home games Friday and Sunday with Northern Iowa and Drake, respectively. … Silvey is 197 points away from 2,000 in her career.

