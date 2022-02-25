 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim for 11-0 home season

SIU forward Abby Brockmeyer (25) goes after a loose ball with Indiana State guard Del'Janae Williams (51) and forward Arianna Smith (1) during the third quarter at the Banterra Center on Thursday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 63-46.

 Byron Hetzler

The SIU women try to cap a perfect home season on Saturday when they welcome Evansville to Banterra Center for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest.

The Salukis (18-7, 13-2) maintained a one-game lead on Missouri State with their 63-46 home victory over Indiana State Thursday night, making them 10-0 at home. Makenzie Silvey scored a game-high 21 points, while Abby Brockmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

The Purple Aces fell to 8-18 overall and 2-13 in the Valley by absorbing a 99-57 setback at Missouri State Thursday night. Evansville dropped a 75-62 decision to SIU on Jan. 29 at home.

The Salukis finish the regular season next week with a road trip to Loyola on March 3 and Valparaiso on March 5. If they win out, they'll capture their first regular season title in 15 years.

