SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim for 11-0 home season

The SIU women try to cap a perfect home season on Saturday when they welcome Evansville to Banterra Center for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest.

The Salukis (18-7, 13-2) maintained a one-game lead on Missouri State with their 63-46 home victory over Indiana State Thursday night, making them 10-0 at home. Makenzie Silvey scored a game-high 21 points, while Abby Brockmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

The Purple Aces fell to 8-18 overall and 2-13 in the Valley by absorbing a 99-57 setback at Missouri State Thursday night. Evansville dropped a 75-62 decision to SIU on Jan. 29 at home.

The Salukis finish the regular season next week with a road trip to Loyola on March 3 and Valparaiso on March 5. If they win out, they'll capture their first regular season title in 15 years.

