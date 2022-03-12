SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis bow out in MVC semifinals

MOLINE – SIU’s hopes of breaking a 30-year NCAA Tournament drought ended Saturday, caused by excellent Illinois State defense that forced off-nights for all their key players.

Canning just 30.5 percent from the field, the top-seeded Salukis bowed out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals in an ugly 50-42 loss at TaxSlayer Center.

The MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer tallied 11 points, but connected on just 5 of 13 field goals. Makenzie Silvey scored a team-high 12 but hit only 4 of 15. Gabby Walker managed just eight points, limited to 25 minutes after drawing two quick fouls.

MVC leading scorer JuJu Redmond led all scorers with 18 points for the fourth-seeded Redbirds (18-13), which will play No. 2 Missouri State or No. 3 Northern Iowa for the tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth Sunday at 1 p.m.

Illinois State also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from DeAnna Wilson, who failed to score in two previous meetings against SIU. The Redbirds sank 47.5 percent from the field, which offset their 18 turnovers.

Down 46-32 with 3:29 left after Redmond converted a driving layup, the Salukis scored eight straight points and had a chance to pull within three points. But Caitlin Link missed a 3-point shot from the wing with Redmond down in the backcourt after suffering leg cramps.

Redmond sealed the outcome by hitting four foul shots in the final minute.

SIU (21-9) will wait for a phone call from the WNIT to see when it plays in that tournament. That will act as a consolation prize for a team full of seniors that aimed for an NCAA bid to cap their careers.

Coming in off a relatively easy 77-61 win Friday over Indiana State in which it led by double figures for the last 25-plus minutes, SIU ran into immediate trouble. Its first four possessions went like this: Turnover, shot clock violation, miss, turnover.

It didn’t score until a Walker layup at the 7:02 mark. But the real problems started happening just after the first quarter TV timeout. Walker drew her second foul with 4:02 remaining and sat out the last 12:18 of the half.

Then, when Illinois State closed the first quarter with a 13-9 lead, it became 13-6. How? Quierra Love’s 3-pointer that was ruled to have beat the shot clock was overturned after a video review following the period. The overturn appeared to be the correct call, but it was one more problem the Salukis didn’t need.

Somehow, they didn’t fall out of contention, even after the Redbirds took an 18-8 lead on Mary Crompton’s 3-pointer with 2:37 left. Illinois State had issues of its own, coughing it up 10 times to match SIU’s turnover total.

And the Salukis finally made a bit of a push in the final two minutes. They went on a 7-2 run, getting a layup in transition from Laniah Randle with three seconds left to pull within 20-15 at halftime.

SIU made just 7 of 29 in the half, including 1 of 9 from 3.

DAWG BITES

After enjoying an 18-3 advantage in free throw makes on Friday, SIU didn’t get to the line until two minutes into the third quarter. Brockmeyer made one of two. … Silvey needs eight points in the Salukis’ WNIT opener next week to become the first player in program history with 2,000 points. … Brockmeyer’s seven rebounds give her 1,070 for her career.

